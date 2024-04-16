The Best Booze To Pair With Green Juice For A Nutritious Disco, According To An Expert

We've all woken up from a night of sin, swearing we'd make up for it — if not karmically, then physically. Life's all about balance, and it's no secret that alcohol consumption takes its toll on our bodies. Those mornings spent hungover in bed or struggling through the day with symptoms ranging from nausea to anxiety and depression are all any of us need as a reminder. But there is a drink that dietitians swear by for curing hangovers: green juice. So why not get a step ahead and drink your booze and your juice together?

By pairing green juice with a spirit, you can have a disco that's equally as nutritious as it is groovy — and potentially without the gloom of tomorrow's potential hangover looming over you. For pointers, Tasting Table spoke with Santino Carey, the Beverage Manager at the modern Japanese restaurant Mishik in NYC, on the art of making a green juice cocktail — and just like in life, Carey says balance is key. It all starts with taking note of the flavors of your juice and choosing a spirit that complements it. Carey pointed to gin as his preferred choice in earthy and tart green juices. "The botanicals in gin — [starting] with juniper and commonly including cardamom, pepper, lavender, citrus peels, or coriander — are a great complement to a juice that's on the savory side, like spinach and celery."

But, for something more acidic, he also recommends whiskey. "In particular, I would suggest a bourbon here, as its sweeter notes would do a great job brightening up the acidic and tart nature of the juices," he said.