12 Best Gifts For The Bourbon Lover In Your Life

Some people are easy to get gifts for, but some can be a little more difficult. One way to pick out a personalized present for a loved one is to think about the things they enjoy and bourbon is a great topic to hone in on. Bourbon-related gifts are fun, exciting, and most importantly, they're often products that people wouldn't buy for themselves.

Of course, you could take the easy route and buy them a bottle from one of the more popular bourbon brands, but it may not have the pizzazz you're looking for. You could up the ante by purchasing one of the many rare and allocated bourbons, but those are difficult to find and often incredibly expensive.

To help you out on your bourbon gifting adventure, we've put together a dozen gift ideas you can use to let your loved one know you care about them and understand what kinds of things they enjoy. Some of these ideas are more practical, like a set of Glencairns. While other ideas are more exploratory, like a whiskey smoker kit. There's a broad range of gifts here to choose from and, at the very least, it'll be good inspiration to get the gears turning.