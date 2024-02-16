Review: Great Jones X Wölffer Estate Cask Finished Bourbon Is A Love Letter To New York

When you think of the home for a whiskey distillery, your brain likely goes to wide open spaces — where there's plenty of room for cattle to roam, horses to run, and whiskey to be made. Now, the island of Manhattan may not have space for cattle or horses in the 21st century, but it does have room for whiskey to be made. More specifically, it has the Great Jones Distilling Company, which became the first whiskey distillery to operate in Manhattan in 100 years after it opened in August 2021.

Located in the heart of the historic NoHo neighborhood, Great Jones is Manhattan's first and only legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition. Recently, Great Jones collaborated with another storied name in the New York wine and spirits world: Wölffer Estate Vineyard (located in Sagaponack, New York). The one-of-a-kind partnership between Great Jones and Wölffer led to the creation of a Cask Finished Bourbon that's aged in cabernet franc barrique wine barrels from Wölffer Estate.

To celebrate this New York-based collaboration, we were invited to the Great Jones Distillery for an exclusive tasting of this brand-new bourbon. After sampling this intriguing spirit, here's our review of the Great Jones x Wölffer Estate Cask Finished Bourbon.