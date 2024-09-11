Amplify The Flavor Of Store-Bought Frosting With A Little Bourbon

Take comfort in the little things, fellow bakers. If you've been baking desserts for a while (or even if you haven't), you know that any store-bought container of frosting can be quickly elevated to suit your tastes or theme, but most importantly, your time constraints. Out of all the add-ins out there, bourbon is the one to keep on hand at all times. Its versatility is almost limitless, pairing well with flavors like coconut pecan to make this old-fashioned German chocolate cake recipe your favorite new go-to for any occasion. Bourbon also pairs beautifully with fruity frosting flavors like lemon or strawberries and cream. Try a bourbon-tinged fruity frosting with this classic white cake recipe for a consistent crowd-pleaser. Oh, and it's just the thing for cream cheese frosting. The bourbon brings out the tanginess of the cream cheese, and it would really pop in this orangey carrot cake recipe.

The tanginess of the cream cheese pops because alcohol works as a binder with food, pushing water and fat molecules together, intensifying flavors. So the bourbon works double time here. It adds complementary flavors while amping up the ones already there. If you are unsure which bourbon to choose for your dessert pantry, here is every type of bourbon explained. Choose one with lots of vanilla notes for cake and cupcake recipes that lean on cinnamon as a primary flavor. They are perfect candidates for a bourbon-flavored vanilla, cream cheese, or a salted-caramel frosting. This is how to make apple, banana, or pumpkin cakes really shine.