How To Use Butter To Improve Store-Bought Frosting

If you're baking a homemade cake, you may want to save time and energy by using store-bought frosting instead of making your own. Unfortunately, store-bought frosting does not taste as good as its homemade counterpart. Luckily, there are some tricks we can do to elevate it, including mixing in a common kitchen ingredient: butter.

By mixing butter into store-bought frosting, you'll make the frosting a bit fluffier, which will give it more of a homemade feel. Plus, if you think that store-bought frostings are typically too sweet, the butter will help undercut that sweetness and balance it out. Start by making sure that the butter is at room temperature. Then, combine two tablespoons of butter with a 16-ounce can of store-bought frosting in a bowl with a stand mixer using the whisk attachment until the mixture is smooth and thoroughly combined.

After mixing, give the frosting a taste — if it's still too sweet, you can add more butter to balance out the taste. Start with another tablespoon or, to be safe, ½ tablespoon and go from there. However, while adding butter will impact the taste and help make the textures a bit fluffier, it won't actually make the frosting thicker. If you're looking for a thicker consistency, you'll have to resort to an additional tactic, such as adding powdered sugar to the store-bought frosting.