Store-Bought Frosting Only Gets Better With A Cup Of Powdered Sugar

Despite your best intentions, sometimes there's not enough time to make everything from scratch, especially if you've taken on the task of creating an elaborate multi-tiered cake or dozens of cupcakes. Save yourself time and effort by cutting corners ever so slightly with store-bought frosting. Available in all sorts of flavors like classic vanilla and chocolate or the funkier coffee and strawberry, you're bound to find a frosting that suits your decorating needs. Yet, while you could use the store-bought ingredient straight out of the container, it might not produce the exact results you might have hoped for. Instead, give the frosting a boost with a bit of powdered sugar.

Powdered sugar is basically granulated sugar that's been blitzed into a soft, superfine powder. Also known as confectioners' sugar, it makes an aesthetic final touch when dusted over desserts, but it has practical benefits as well. Dissolving quickly and seamlessly, the powdery sugar is often used to craft smooth icings, buttery mousses, and, of course, fluffy frostings. Beyond its ability to sweeten without leaving behind any gritty textures, powdered sugar has another benefit when it's worked into frosting: It acts as a thickener. Store-bought frosting doesn't always have the right consistency for coating cakes and piping on decorations. However, sifting in powdered sugar can thicken frosting so it stiffens and stays put, which means that you can pipe rosettes and swirls easily, without worrying that they'll droop or slide off the cake.