Give Store-Bought Frosting A Homemade Texture By Fluffing It Up

Store-bought frosting makes it easy to put the finishing touch on a homemade cake or a batch of cupcakes, regardless of whether your baked goods are made from scratch or out of a box. Since it's as easy as opening a container and spreading it onto a cooled cake, you might want to put a unique twist on the pre-made icing. Of the various ways any home cook or amateur baker can elevate store-bought frosting, fluffing (or whipping it) with a staple kitchen appliance is a nearly effortless way to enhance its texture.

This trick is for any fans of store-bought whipped icing. The package for many brands of store-bought icing says to stir with a spoon, but you can make it fluffier with your standing mixer or hand mixer. The use of a high-speed mixer will incorporate air into the icing, making it fluffy and light. The textural change will also make it easier to work with and spread onto your cake or other baked treats. It can even give you more icing to work with — and potentially even double it so one can of icing will go much further with this one easy step.