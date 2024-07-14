11 Best Whiskey Subscriptions
Subscription boxes are not just for beauty collectors, content creators looking for social clout, and families looking to streamline their grocery shopping experience. Across all categories, the global subscription e-commerce market size is expected to reach around $900 billion by 2026. Subscriptions allow customers access to convenience, discounts, rare products, and other social perks. Whiskey subscriptions, in particular, offer whiskey enthusiasts the opportunity to try limited-release bottles, try whiskey from lesser-known distilleries, expand their palate, and build upon their home liquor collection.
For those who are new to whiskey, it is imperative to know that there is a difference between "whiskey" and "whisky," and it's not just the dropped "e" in its spelling. Whiskey includes bourbon, rye, and Irish whiskey, while whisky includes Scotch, Canadian, and Japanese whisky. However, regardless of the spelling, they are both of the same category of distilled spirits, which means that some of the subscriptions will ship you both whiskey and whisky, and some will simply focus on a single origin.
The below subscriptions range from monthly subscriptions of mini bottles that are perfect to gift to the whiskey beginner in your life, to a curated monthly service put together by a Napa Valley expert sommelier ideal for the whiskey expert that claims they've already tried everything. However you like to imbibe or gift, there is a whiskey subscription that will fit into your current lifestyle or aspirations.
Taster's Club
Founded in 2012, Taster's Club claims to be the longest running and largest spirit of the month club. Taster's Club is the optimum choice for whiskey lovers who want a simple and straightforward subscription box experience. This subscription is a monthly offering that features just one full-size bottle of whiskey sourced from within the U.S., expertly curated by an in-house team. Subscribers can enjoy a variety of whiskey like rye and bourbon, including past features such as Garrison Bros.' small batch Texas bourbon and Oregon Spirit Distillers' 5-year malt whiskey.
Every month, subscribers will also get digital notes where they get to learn about the distillery, the production of the bottle, and drinking suggestions directly from the producer. In the package, Taster's Club also includes expert tasting notes, cocktail recipes, and an explanation of why it made that bottle its choice for the month. If you love the bottle of the month, members can also purchase the bottles again at the online shop, as well as explore other curated picks from past boxes and staff favorites.
The cost of the whiskey membership starts at $69.99 per month plus shipping. It offers a three-month, six-month, and yearly membership option for additional savings. Taster's Club currently ships to all U.S. states except Alaska, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Utah.
Flaviar
Flaviar is a whiskey subscription service that is great for liquor enthusiasts who want both the full-size bottle and a sampling experience. Its quarterly subscription box features one full-size bottle and one tasting box of three 50-milliliter vials with tasting notes. If you sign up for its prepaid yearly membership, it reduces your cost to $80 per delivery, which is a great deal for the bottles, vials, and curated experience. The more accessible option is the quarterly "pay-as-you-go" option that is $100 per delivery, which can be paused or canceled at any time.
Every subscriber is gifted a complimentary Flaviar Black membership, priced at $40 per year, which gives them special access to limited-edition releases, priority access to new releases, a roughly 10% discount on curated tasting boxes of a variety of spirits, and free shipping on qualifying orders. Flaviar is one of the few subscriptions that ships to all 50 states. The only exceptions are that it won't deliver to P.O. boxes and military addresses both in the U.S. or stationed abroad.
Flaviar's online store features other spirits, including cognac, rum, and tequila, and even a special advent calendar every holiday season. This makes an exceptional gift for the whiskey lover who enjoys trying out new recipes, like when you want to serve a boozy apple cider for Thanksgiving. The advent calendar is a fan favorite and can be reserved as early as July.
Pour More
Pour More is the ideal choice for the whiskey enthusiast that wants to explore based on their interest and skill level. The Pour More whiskey of the month club currently offers subscriptions for six different liquors, including Scotch whisky and whiskies from around the world. Both Scotch and whiskey subscriptions are separated into three tiers: Intro, Explorer, and Enthusiast. Previous features have included The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 whiskey, The Glenlivet Enigma whiskey, and the Classic Cask 23-year Oloroso sherry-finished whiskey — all highly rated and collector-worthy bottles.
The intro level starts at $50 per month and ships you bottles that are more enjoyable for a beginner's whiskey palate. The explorer level starts at $80 per month and is great for those who want to be more adventurous with their choices without necessarily splurging on top-shelf bottles. Lastly, the explorer level starts at $130 per month and is perfect for those who want to be wooed by distilleries, to enjoy the best of a curated selection, and to add to a home whiskey collection.
Every shipment includes one full-size bottle of whiskey sourced from around the world, tasting notes about how to enjoy each bottle, and a cocktail recipe so you can get creative at home. Subscribers can choose between a monthly or bi-monthly option, or gift themselves a yearly subscription. It currently ships to all U.S. states excluding Utah, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Craft Whisky Club
Craft Whisky Club is the option for those who prefer Scotch whisky or who love to pair their whisky with a flight of snacks. This subscription ships to you every two months and allows you the choice to ship one or two bottles at a time. Every bottle comes with paired snacks that are intended to go right along with the flavors of the whiskey. Count us in for a snack pairing.
Unlike other subscription boxes, it is common for the Craft Whisky Club to feature private barrel releases that were barreled specifically for this subscription, adding to the overall exclusivity. Subscribers will also get to enjoy tasting notes with every shipment where they can learn about the bottle they are drinking and its home distillery. They will also have access to exclusive first releases.
Subscriptions with one bottle per shipment start at $55 per month, while a two-bottle subscription starts at $95 per month. Tax and shipping are included in the cost, which is a big plus compared to other subscriptions; the only downside is that they don't ship to the U.S. commonwealths and leave out seven U.S. states: Massachusetts, Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, Puerto Rico, Michigan, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Illinois.
Shots Box
Shots Box is the ideal option for the whiskey enthusiast who likes the idea of Flaviar but would prefer more frequent shipments and more agency in what they receive as their full-size bottle. Every two months, Shots Box sends you five mini bottles for you to enjoy. After receiving the mini bottles, you get to choose which one you would like to receive in a full-size bottle.
The only drawback is that Shots Box only offers pre-paid six-month and annual memberships, the latter of which start at a steeper price of $559.99. Half-a-year goes for $359.99. For consumers needing a more affordable option, this pricing plan may make it unattainable, even with the value of the perks. Shots Box ships to most U.S. states and its first shipment of your subscription also includes complimentary Official Glencairn glasses and a Shots Box tasting journal.
What's unique about this subscription is that it includes access to virtual tastings, private Facebook groups, and in-person meetup groups in southern California. In the whiskey world, community is a hot commodity. There are also many virtual perks including free shipping once a month, early access to newly-launched spirits, and members-only coupons.
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society may not be a typical subscription that curates monthly or quarterly boxes for its audience, but it does gives access to extremely limited releases through a membership program. The society has been curating whiskey since the 1970s and its current $99 annual membership fee allows you access to single-cask Scotch that has been handpicked by the Society's panel.
These bottles can be as affordable as $115 or as extravagant as $3,000, making it accessible for both the lower-budget consumer and the whiskey collector. Of this whole list of subscriptions, this is likely going to give you the most access to bottles rarely available in stores and from sought-after small distilleries.
Upon signing up for a membership, you can choose to have a full-size bottle or an elaborate tasting kit sent to you for a reduced cost. This tasting kit includes three 100-milliliter single cask whisky bottles alongside snifter glasses, a water pitcher, notebook, and water dropper all branded by the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. Other perks of this membership include education from members-only online magazine called "Unfiltered" and access to private member venues all over the U.K. Scotch Malt Whisky Society ships to most U.S. states with only a few exceptions.
Westward Whiskey
While some customers prefer subscriptions that allow them to sample from multiple distilleries per quarter, this subscription is for those who prefer to subscribe to a single distillery they trust whose quality won't falter. Westward Whiskey is the winner of multiple gold medals at the San Francisco's World Spirits Competition and has its own subscription and membership in-house. It ships you one bottle of whiskey per quarter, plus offers lots of additional perks. Those perks include access to specialty quarterly releases, rare releases, and its distillery's whiskey library in Portland, Oregon.
This subscription is ideal for someone who wants to learn about production methods and try multiple bottles within the whiskey library of one distillery. With a team of Michelin-trained chefs, winemakers, and brewers, the team at Westward Whiskey is trained in a variety of food production jobs that it's bound to create whiskey you'll be excited to enjoy every quarter.
Subscribers can choose between two tiers: the Expedition Club and the Founder's Club. There is no set price per quarter — depends on the featured bottle that's chosen — but it estimates the Expedition tier is roughly $100 per quarter, while the Founder's is roughly $300 per quarter. Both tiers include a complimentary Westward Experience per year, access to special release parties, early access to Westward Whiskey events, complementary members-only events, and discounts on merchandise. The Founder's tier's only difference is that subscribers can welcome three guests to some experiences and there is an exclusive Founder's Club tier event.
Spirited Gifts
Spirited Gifts is an online marketplace, gift service, and subscription service that offers three-month subscriptions for liquor lovers starting at $249. What's wonderful about this option is that you can choose between memberships specially for Scotch single malt, whiskey from the U.S., whisky from all around the world, Irish whiskey, rye, and Scotch lovers, among other spirit options.
This subscription model of Spirited Gifts is ideal for those who like to subscribe for a few months and then pause to enjoy the bottles before acquiring more, those who like to focus on enjoying bottles from a specific destination, and those who may want a specific liquor, like a Scotch or rye-only subscription. For those who often get bored or who are indecisive with their liquor options, this is also a great option as you can switch between subscriptions every few months.
Unlike a lot of liquor subscription services, this subscription is very beginner-friendly as it sends you both classic labels and newer releases to start building your palate. Because Spirited Gifts is mainly a gifting subscription service, it offers more accessories to add to your subscription, including glassware and whiskey stones, making it the most customizable gifting option on this list. The only downside is that it only ships to 29 states.
Bounty Hunter
Bounty Hunter's whisky runner club is a monthly or quarterly whisky subscription that is curated just for you. What makes the Bounty Hunter subscription so special is that it is not a pre-curated box or selection from its online marketplace. Bounty Hunter's team is an expert team of wine and spirits sommeliers who have been in the field for decades and who have tasted thousands of wines and spirits every year. Through this practice, it also has built strong connections with distilleries around the world, which allows you access to high-end distilleries you might not have been able to visit.
Once you subscribe, a wine scout will reach out to you to discuss your first picks. There is no difference between the monthly and quarterly subscription except the frequency. Both clubs will include two bottles with one of them guaranteed to be a single malt or blended Scotch whisky and both subscriptions cost $299.99 per shipment.
Bounty Hunter's club focuses on Scotch whisky but it will include distillers from around the world. With the purchase of a membership, subscribers also get a 20% discount on many items in an online shop and a complimentary Trailblazer membership, which includes unlimited standard shipping. The only drawback is that Bounty Hunter only has limited access to shipping spirits and will currently only ship to Alaska, California, D.C., Florida, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and North Dakota.
Irishmalts
Irishmalts is also not a traditional subscription box or service, but instead an international delivery service. This is a great option for someone who would like to educate themselves on Irish whiskey and distilleries or who wants to expand their Irish whiskey collection at home. If you would still like to participate in a subscription-like service, you can order its monthly tasting boxes that are priced at roughly $30, and join its virtual tastings. Previous tasting boxes have included samples from smaller distilleries such as Portmagee.
For fans of all Irish liquor, you will be pleased to find that it also offers a fine selection of Irish spirits, including vodka, rum, cream liqueur, gin, and poitín, a traditional Irish distilled spirit similar to moonshine. Many of these spirits are also available in minis so you can curate your own tasting experience to make recipes at home, like this Irish cream.
Irishmalts ships to all 50 states but it is advised to ask if it ships to military addresses or P.O. boxes before you order. Because it is shipped from Ireland, prepare for a steep delivery fee starting at $52 for one bottle; it's advised to stock up with every order as the shipping costs only go up $14 per bottle.
Methodology
This list was curated after researching dozens of subscriptions that both included whiskey and featured whiskey exclusively. I read hundreds of reviews across social media, Reddit, and Google and whittled it down to these 11 subscriptions and delivery services.
As a former subscription box curator, I am aware of what makes an enticing and entertaining unboxing experience and you can trust that these above services have the best reputation, have the most satisfied customers, and provide the most entertaining unboxing experience. No matter if your aspirations are laid-back or posh, there is a whiskey subscription that fits your needs and budget.