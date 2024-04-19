The Best Whiskey To Try For Beginners, According To An Expert

Whether you're just beginning to dip your toes into the world of whiskey or searching for a gift for a loved one, it's not immediately obvious what makes a good entry-level whiskey. There are many types of whiskey with huge variations in both cost and quality. We recently had a chance to talk about the topic with Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward, Founder of Urban Bourbonist, Executive Director of Bourbon Charity, and host of the Urban Bourbon Hour.

"There are two that got me into bourbon and rye that I always recommend and I think are still great examples that can do anything you want: drink great neat, with the addition of ice or water, or in a cocktail," Blatner told us. "Those are Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon (for some added oomph you could upgrade to Old Grand-Dad 114), and Rittenhouse Rye (for some added oomph you could upgrade to Pikesville rye)."

For those of you who aren't familiar with the difference between bourbon and rye, it largely comes down to a difference in ingredient percentages. Bourbon must be made with at least 51% corn, which lends bourbon its signature sweetness. Rye whiskey must be made with at least 51% rye, which is a grain that gives the whiskey notes of spicy black pepper. Blatner went on, "These whiskeys are classics for a reason and provide some of the best value in whiskey while offering a drinking experience that is just as good as bottles that cost twice as much."