The Best Bottle Of Michter's Whiskey For Mixing Cocktails, According To Distiller Dan McKee - Exclusive

If you're a big whiskey lover, then you've probably heard of Michter's Distillery, which has received rave reviews all around — Tasting Table even ranked one of its bottles among the best bourbons to drink in 2023. If you've been looking for a new whiskey for making cocktails at home and want to try out a Michter's bottle, we've got you covered. Tasting Table spoke with Dan McKee, Michter's master distiller, at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Michter's tasting event (hosted by The Dilly Club) to get answers.

When it comes to mixing cocktails, McKee's first recommendation is the U.S. One Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon, namely due to its widespread popularity. But, he also thinks a rye whiskey could be a good match. McKee said, "I know, being a rye lover, that our U.S. One Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye is another great one because I actually, in traveling, see that being used in a lot of different cocktails." He added that it's perfect for making an old fashioned, one of the most popular whiskey cocktails out there.