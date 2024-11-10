The Hands-Down Best Coffee Brand For Bourbon Lovers

If you've ever sipped a coffee-infused cocktail, you know that the caffeinated brew can add a java jolt to your bourbon. And if you have then used the coffee beans from your bourbon infusions to brew a cup of Joe, you may be well acquainted with the nuanced flavors that such booze-infused java can offer. No matter how you spin it, the flavors of coffee and bourbon cozy up nicely together. For while bourbon presents smoky and sweet tasting notes, coffee can offer malty yet bitter waves of flavor that play well off the alcohol. It is precisely these whispers of warming tasting notes such as toffee, bourbon, and dark chocolate that we looked for when ranking different brews for our list of the best bourbon-infused coffee brands.

Taking the top spot in our ranking was Rising Cock Coffee Company's Whiskey Business Bourbon Blend. This medium-dark roast delivers aromatic bouquets of sweet bourbon that, when poured into our favorite mug, offers mouthfuls that are rich, dimensional, whiskey-forward, and full. Our taster also found it to be smooth and sweet without tasting artificial. The exact manifestation of a bourbon-infused coffee's flavor notes lies largely in the hands of the coffee makers. Some roasters age green coffee beans in bourbon barrels, while others soak their beans directly in vats of bourbon for over a month. These different styles can dramatically impact the way in which the final brew tastes once it eventually ends up in your cup.

