7 Best Bourbon-Infused Coffee Brands, Ranked

Third-wave coffee fanatics have probably tried every modern coffee trend under the sun. From innovative brewing methods, such as the coffee siphon and the AeroPress, to creative roasting methods, the coffee world is a wide-open field simply begging to be played in. This has led to one of my personal favorite modern coffee practices: Using coffee and bourbon together to create out-of-this-world cups of joe. I had my first taste of the trend at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle in 2018, and I'll never forget the experience. The Starbucks Reserve coffee beans, which were aged in bourbon barrels, smelled intensely of whiskey but tasted like a sweet, slightly sharp coffee.

Since then, I've always opted for a barrel-aged or bourbon-infused coffee when I can. These are two slightly different methods: Barrel-aging coffee ages the green coffee beans in bourbon barrels for months to give them an aromatic, gently flavorful whiskey note. Bourbon-infused coffee, on the other hand, soaks the green beans in bourbon to impart the whiskey characteristics. As a barista with 10 years of specialty coffee experience, I was excited to try seven different coffees — all either bourbon barrel-aged or bourbon-infused — and let you know how they rank. I did a cupping of each coffee and I enjoyed all of them. Each has its merits; some are more subtle and, therefore, universally palatable, while others boast great intensity.

