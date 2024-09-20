Why Do Starbucks Reserve Coffee Beans Taste Different?

Any food or beverage with a "reserve" designation conjures notions of exclusivity, premium quality, and superior taste. Merited or not, it typically carries higher price tags and a whole lot of hoopla. In the case of Starbucks Reserve, that all goes double. With its Reserve Roastery locations and limited-batch Reserve coffee beans, the brand often feels more like a wine or whiskey experience, with tastings, discerning clientele, cuppings, and expert Master Roasters and baristas.

Starbucks self-identifies as being "obsessed with the fine art of roasting," which encompasses everything from global coffee teams to exclusive limited-edition microblends, experimental roasting and brewing techniques, and extensive tinkering with things like post-roasting infusions, distillations, nitrogenation, and mixology. As immersive and intriguing as that sounds, it all comes to naught if the beans themselves don't pass muster. Fortunately, they do. Starbucks Reserve coffee beans taste different because of personal attention at each step of the journey.

Small-lot coffee beans arrive green and unroasted at one of only seven flagship Reserve Roasteries around the world. The high-tech yet consumer-friendly venues spread across prime locations in Seattle — home to Starbucks' headquarters — and Chicago, New York City, Tokyo, Milan, and Shanghai. No beans get the Reserve designation unless they've earned their stripes at the hands of Master Roaster ingenues, who painstakingly imagine, experiment, and implement a custom blend specific to the beans' characteristics and origins. But there's even more to the magic, with plenty of sleeve-tricks involving bean sourcing, handling, and brewing.