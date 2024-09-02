Chocolate Spoons Add A Gourmet Touch To Your Morning Cup Of Coffee
Chocolate makes everything better, and that includes your regular morning latte. Whether you prefer your daily coffee drinks served with milk or cream — or would rather sip on an Americano to get your day started — a drizzle of earthy chocolate can transform your warm beverages. Instead of shaving pieces of chocolate over your favorite mug or melting squares of chocolate in the bottom of your cup, you can use a chocolate-coated spoon to stir sweetness directly into your drink.
While you can buy pre-made chocolate spoons to serve alongside hot beverages, you can also make your own chocolate-covered utensils. Putting these delightful treats together can be accomplished in less than thirty minutes, so you can whip up a batch of spoons before you head to the office. Simply melt chocolate and dip spoons before placing them onto waxed paper to dry and set. Should you want to cut back on your caffeine intake, these tasty chocolate spoons can make also fine companions to steaming servings of chai and hot chocolate.
Making silver spoons even sweeter
After you've tried dipping spoons into chocolate, you can get creative with presentations. Layer dark chocolate and white chocolate, add drizzles of caramel or Nutella or finish your spoons with coatings of cinnamon powder, flaky sea salt, or chocolate sprinkles. Seasonal varieties can be gussied up with broken shards of peppermint or Jolly Ranchers candies, or you can decorate spoons with brightly colored sprinkles and edible gold flakes for more festive affairs.
For home use, use smaller teaspoons taken from your kitchen drawers, and for parties, you can pick up wooden or plastic spoons to coat in chocolate. These cute treats are perfect to set out at brunches or to wrap in pretty paper and send home as party favors for your guests. Wrap colored cellophane around the spoons to incorporate specific party themes into your creations and secure plastic coverings with tasteful ribbons so that your friends can easily carry these sweet utensils home.