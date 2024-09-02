Chocolate Spoons Add A Gourmet Touch To Your Morning Cup Of Coffee

Chocolate makes everything better, and that includes your regular morning latte. Whether you prefer your daily coffee drinks served with milk or cream — or would rather sip on an Americano to get your day started — a drizzle of earthy chocolate can transform your warm beverages. Instead of shaving pieces of chocolate over your favorite mug or melting squares of chocolate in the bottom of your cup, you can use a chocolate-coated spoon to stir sweetness directly into your drink.

While you can buy pre-made chocolate spoons to serve alongside hot beverages, you can also make your own chocolate-covered utensils. Putting these delightful treats together can be accomplished in less than thirty minutes, so you can whip up a batch of spoons before you head to the office. Simply melt chocolate and dip spoons before placing them onto waxed paper to dry and set. Should you want to cut back on your caffeine intake, these tasty chocolate spoons can make also fine companions to steaming servings of chai and hot chocolate.