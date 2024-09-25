Can You Make Cold Brew Coffee In A French Press? We Asked An Expert

The refreshing jolt of cold brew coffee is a wonderful thing to wake up to, but it's not exactly convenient to make. Unlike regular drip or French press coffee, cold brew takes time and requires planning ahead. That extra work means making it is usually a big batch proposition, requiring large steeping containers and fine filters like cheesecloth. So what if you just want a cup or two for the next morning, and don't want to bother with all new equipment? Can your normal French press work in a pinch? Tasting Table sent this very question to expert Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier at Oh, How Civilized, to get her take.

According to Choe, the answer is yes, but with a catch. She told us "you can cold brew with a French press, but it involves more work and may be messier than using a cold brew maker." Choe warns that once you are done letting the cold brew sit overnight "the coffee grounds need to be removed from the French press, which is tricky since the grounds are at the bottom." Compared to the easy extraction of a container made for cold brew this isn't ideal as you don't want to accidentally be swallowing any leftover grounds. But if that extra cleanup doesn't bother you, then making cold brew in your French press is very possible.