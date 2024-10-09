We Asked 3 Experts How To Use Bourbon In Fall Cocktails - Here's What They Said

The weather is crisp, the leaves are changing, and the bourbon is flowing. Autumn's return calls for an ingredient overhaul, with berries and melons moving out to make room for apples, pears, and all things pumpkin-spiced. Bourbon is a seasonal flavor in itself, and it appears in several of our favorite cocktails to make this fall.

For more ways to make use of this spirit, I consulted three industry experts. They include Tyson Buhler, the national director of food and beverage for Gin & Luck, a hospitality group that oversees the esteemed Death & Co. brand. I also spoke with Justin Stiefel, co-founder of Heritage Distilling Co., the largest independently-owned craft distillery in the Pacific Northwest region. Finally, I received insights from Billie Keithley, liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery which creates one of the most awarded craft bourbons in the country.

This incredible panel had a range of suggestions, from embracing seasonal produce to infusing bourbon, fat-washing the spirit, and encasing drinks with smoke. Get inspired by these unique and flavorful ways to incorporate bourbon into fall cocktails.