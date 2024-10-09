We Asked 3 Experts How To Use Bourbon In Fall Cocktails - Here's What They Said
The weather is crisp, the leaves are changing, and the bourbon is flowing. Autumn's return calls for an ingredient overhaul, with berries and melons moving out to make room for apples, pears, and all things pumpkin-spiced. Bourbon is a seasonal flavor in itself, and it appears in several of our favorite cocktails to make this fall.
For more ways to make use of this spirit, I consulted three industry experts. They include Tyson Buhler, the national director of food and beverage for Gin & Luck, a hospitality group that oversees the esteemed Death & Co. brand. I also spoke with Justin Stiefel, co-founder of Heritage Distilling Co., the largest independently-owned craft distillery in the Pacific Northwest region. Finally, I received insights from Billie Keithley, liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery which creates one of the most awarded craft bourbons in the country.
This incredible panel had a range of suggestions, from embracing seasonal produce to infusing bourbon, fat-washing the spirit, and encasing drinks with smoke. Get inspired by these unique and flavorful ways to incorporate bourbon into fall cocktails.
Opt for the classics
From tart apple cider to pumpkin and pears, bourbon beautifully pairs with beloved fall flavors. But even without these ingredients, the warm and spicy character of bourbon makes it a seasonal favorite. Don't shy away from classic bourbon drinks that highlight the flavor of the spirit. While seemingly simple, they're far from one-note.
"I love a Boulevardier," comments Tyson Buhler. "The spice and heat of a good, high-proof bourbon with sweet vermouth and Campari is right up my alley and something I look forward to when the temperature starts to drop."
Justin Stiefel brings attention to another popular autumn choice: The hot toddy, which is most commonly a mix of bourbon, lemon juice, cinnamon, clove, and a dash of honey. Given its medicinal claims, some stand by it when they're feeling unwell. But you don't need to catch a cold to appreciate this timeless cocktail on a chilly evening.
Swap other spirits for bourbon
"One of the advantages of whiskey, particularly bourbon, is its pronounced and bold flavor profile which distinguishes it from lighter spirits like rum. This allows it to be incorporated into a wide variety of cocktails while still maintaining its character," explains Justin Stiefel.
He names carajillo, a spiked coffee drink originating from Spain, as an example. Licor 43 is traditionally used for a carajillo, but Stiefel says, "Swapping in bourbon elevates this drink, adding a warm, seasonal twist that makes it an ideal fall cocktail."
Tyson Buhler agrees that bourbon is much more flexible than many perceive it to be. "Take a drink like a cosmopolitan. Swapping in bourbon for vodka gives that drink a bit more spice and depth, and it works great alongside orange and cranberry," he says.
Bourbon also takes the place of vodka in campfire mules, the fiery cocktails ready to warm your soul. To make this fall-inspired drink, you'll also want to swap the standard lime juice with lemon, and mint-infused simple syrup for maple syrup. These warm flavors will better match the crisp weather — and if you happen to be sipping one by the campfire, be sure to garnish it with a toasted marshmallow or two.
Combine it with apple brandy, cider, and more
"Apple and bourbon is a classic pairing for a reason," affirms Tyson Buhler, explaining that the spice from oak bourbon barrels leans into the autumnal flavors associated with apples. This combo is a default for many, as apple cider adds the perfect touch to fall cocktails and is so easy to incorporate.
Overall, the same can be said for adding fresh apples to your cocktails, although it's important to understand varieties. Some, like Gala and Honeycrisp, are generally more sweet than tart. Those nuances matter when creating a drink with a balanced flavor profile. But with 2,500 apple varieties available in the United States, you may not pick the right type on your first try.
Should you find your cocktail to be a bit too sour, Buhler also recommends experimenting with apple syrup as a sweetener. Naturally rich in sugar, apple juice comes together as a syrup when left to simmer on low heat. But to give it a bit of oomph, other ingredients like vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup, or brown sugar can also be incorporated.
Buhler shares one more idea: Rather than bourbon being entirely the base of your old fashioned, try splitting it with an apple brandy. Specifically, he recommends calvados which, similar to bourbon, is known for having a woody and spice-forward flavor.
Pair it with pumpkin-spiced drinks
When it comes to cocktails, pumpkin isn't often the first flavor to come to mind. But among autumn recipes, this beloved gourd is at the top of the list for many. If that rings true for you, The Headless Horseman will be your new favorite fall drink. Take a cocktail shaker and whip together egg white, lemon juice, triple sec, and the ingredient stars: Bourbon and a spoonful of pumpkin butter.
Pumpkin syrup and pumpkin liqueur can also be incorporated into bourbon-based cocktails, as can baking spices often associated with pumpkin pie. Billie Keithley says that cardamom, allspice, cinnamon, and vanilla are some cocktail ingredients that she uses to add depth of flavor. Justin Stiefel adds, "Ginger complements the typical smoky notes of bourbon, enhancing the overall depth and warmth of the drink."
To take things up a notch, use a cocktail expert's favorite bourbons to pair with pumpkin. Camille Wilson, who authored "Free Spirit Cocktails," recommends labels that lean toward vanilla, cinnamon, and notes like brown sugar, maple syrup, and caramel — all of which complement the sweet, earthy flavor of pumpkin.
Match bourbon with pear-infused cocktails
You heard it here first: Pears are the perfect complement to your bourbon cocktails. It's one combination that Billie Keithley enjoys experimenting with and you will, too. Similar to apples, there are thousands of pear varieties with a spectrum of flavors. Some commonly found in American grocery stores include Bosque pears with notes of honey, aromatic Bartlett pears, and Anjou pears that have a tang similar to citrus. You should consider these nuances when building your cocktail but overall, pear will work best in your drink as a sweet component.
The most approachable and diverse method is to create a pear simple syrup which involves simmering diced pears with water, sugar, and perhaps a couple of cinnamon sticks for added depth. Once the pears have fully cooked, remove the fruit and push the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer. Then, use it to create a bourbon-pear spritz, put a spin on an old fashioned, or get creative with other classic cocktails.
Pear juice can also be a flavorful ingredient but if you have trouble finding it in-store, here's one of the best tips for poaching pears: Poach them in bourbon, apple juice, and vanilla. While the pears themselves will be better suited for other recipes, the remaining liquid is pure gold and sure to amplify your fall-inspired beverages.
Experiment with other seasonal produce
"Don't be afraid to experiment and explore new ideas," says Justin Stiefel. He encourages aspiring and longtime bartenders to have fun with the process and allow creativity to flourish. While apples and pears may be tried-and-true bourbon pairings, you might be surprised by other ingredients' harmony.
Billie Keithley says to check out what's available at your local produce department. When it comes to bourbon cocktails, she recommends experimenting with cranberries, blood oranges, persimmons, figs, pomegranates, and even stone fruits. But before buying up the season's bounty, it's important to understand the base of what you're working with.
The most common tasting notes for bourbon include sweet flavors, vanilla, and baking spices. These are often combined with nutty and woody tones, warm grains, or even a smoky taste. Fortunately, with plenty of expert reviews available online, you don't have to be a bourbon connoisseur to navigate the liquor store shelf. So long as you have a grasp of the fruit you've selected, it's reasonable to make an educated guess. For example, figs have a natural nutty and honey-like flavor, so opt for a bourbon label with similar or complementary notes.
Create an infused bourbon
"Infusions are a fantastic way to incorporate seasonal flavors into your favorite spirits," affirms Justin Stiefel. "While infusing vodkas with spices or fruit is more common to preserve the integrity of the ingredients, experimenting with other spirits like bourbon can yield dynamic and complex results."
Tyson Buhler notes that there are several techniques and many products that work in an infusion. For example, you could infuse bourbon with dates for an elevated old fashioned or infuse it with vanilla bean for a sweeter touch. But he says, "One of the easiest, and a great way to add fall flavors, is by using tea. Alcohol extracts the flavor of tea really well so pick your favorite fall tea — chai, black, pu'erh, etc. — and let it sit until the desired flavor is achieved, then strain."
Another easy way to infuse autumn flavor is by enhancing the baking spice notes often perceptible in bourbon. "Allspice is an excellent choice because it adds a peppery kick," explains Stiefel. He adds that nutmeg also works wonderfully, but it's important to use it sparingly. To avoid overpowering the spirit, start with just a couple of cracked nutmeg pods, and in general, always use whole spices when infusing bourbon.
Fat-wash your bourbon to complement fall flavors
"Fat-washing is an excellent entry point into more advanced mixology techniques. It involves infusing bourbon with a fat source — such as butter, coconut oil, or bacon fat — to impart rich and complementary flavors," explains Justin Stiefel.
Tyson Buhler recommends that those new to the method start with DIY bacon bourbon, which kick-started modern fat-washing. "The smoke and richness of bacon fat complements bourbon quite well and lends itself to very fall flavors," he says. Similarly, Stiefel enjoys experimenting with other salt-cured pork products like pancetta and guanciale, which speak to his Italian roots.
You could also try fat-washing your whiskey in brown butter for a more decadent spirit. Billie Keithley says that the mouthfeel and viscosity of a butter fat-wash are brilliant, and the process is very approachable. It involves melting butter in a skillet until golden brown, then pouring it and a bottle of bourbon into a pitcher. After four hours in the freezer, the butter rises to the top and skims right off. Keithley shares a genius pro tip: "Save the butter for a spread. It's an intense delight."
Add smoke to your beverage
Billie Keithley thinks it's time to start wood-smoking your cocktails. She loves doing so in all seasons, but especially when the air outside becomes crisp. This technique is a sensory delight, from seeing the smoke waft from your glass to experiencing the spirit's unique mouthfeel. Aroma is also a significant factor as according to Keithley, 70% to 80% of a cocktail is in the nose.
She shares a few tips for those new to the technique, which is actually quite flexible. "If someone requests to smoke a cocktail, I welcome it. It could be anything from a spirit-forward cocktail [or] clarified cocktail to a rich, thick horchata," explains Keithley. However, it's important to note that these and other drinks require different lengths of smoke time. You want a hint of smoke essence rather than an overpowering flavor.
There are several smoking devices on the market including smoke guns and kits with cloches, boxes, and other vessels. But for those new to the method, Keithley recommends using a smoke top that sits directly on your cocktail glass. Simply place a pinch of mild wood chips — such as apple, peach, or cherry — into the device, then light up the wood using a butane torch. The smoke will be vacuumed into your glass and will beautifully drift above your beverage when you lift the top.
Balance your bourbon cocktail with sugar
Tyson Buhler believes that the most important pieces of a well-balanced cocktail are sugar and water. He explains, "Sugar is necessary to balance the astringency and heat of high-proof alcohol; and without water, coming via dilution of ice during the shaking or stirring process, the ABV remains too high." He says that this will cause the drink to not only taste too hot, but also disjointed.
As Billie Keithley notes, you don't want to cover up the spirit too much, either. Balance is everything in a cocktail, and simple syrup can help achieve that — but Keithley also encourages creativity. "Experiment with rich sugars like date, brown sugar, sugar in the raw, honey, etc.," she says. You could even make bourbon maple syrup, one of the best ways to enjoy bourbon in your breakfast dishes and drinks.
However, when it comes to bourbon cocktails, Justin Stiefel is a fan of one sugar in particular. "Honey's natural sweetness balances the bold spice of bourbon, creating a harmonious flavor profile," he says. The classic Gold Rush bourbon cocktail uses a healthy dose of honey and works as a great template for other fall flavors like warm cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and vanilla.
Note the nuances of different bottles
"There's a huge amount of variance in the ways different bourbons are made. From the mash bill to the stills used to the aging process, not all bourbons are created equal so try different bottling and find what suits your tastes the best," says Tyson Buhler.
Indeed, many factors affect a bourbon's aroma, flavor, and texture. In particular, Buhler mentioned a bourbon's mash bill, which is essentially its grain recipe. When it comes to bourbon, distillers use at least 51% corn, but the remaining quantity can comprise rye, barley, and wheat of varying proportions.
Granted, taste testing can become quite pricey, but Buhler affirms, "There are plenty of good, affordable bourbons out there so don't feel like you need to buy the newest, most expensive, or rarest bottle on the shelf." For example, Breckenridge Distillery's Reserve Blend ranks as one of the best bourbons under $50 and its molasses, cardamom, and generous rye notes make it ideal for fall cocktails.
Get cozy with a warm cocktail
On a brisk autumn eve, nothing hits the spot more than a hot beverage. Bourbon pairs wonderfully with several cocktails that are traditionally served warm. Justin Stiefel is especially fond of hot toddies, which can be easily adjusted to highlight fall flavors. Infuse baking spices, use apple cider or chai tea as your base instead of water, and consider other ways to elevate your hot toddy.
"Irish coffee is another enduring favorite," comments Stiefel. Swapping Irish whiskey for bourbon is a simple tweak — although, the result is better referred to as Kentucky coffee. The Spanish carajillo cocktail can also be served hot, involving a simple blend of espresso, sugar, and rather than Licor 43, a good splash of bourbon. For those who aren't coffee fans, consider infusing the spirit into a cozy cup of hot cocoa or try other hot bourbon drinks like milk punch and bourbon mulled wine.
Blend bourbon into an autumn adult slushie
While autumn is often associated with chilly "sweater weather," that's not the case in every destination. Daytime temperatures in some parts of the country are still sweltering this time of year. If you can relate but are craving fall flavors, whip up a boozy cider slushie. It's super refreshing yet tastes like autumn with apple cider, chai tea, ginger beer, and bourbon as its star ingredients.
The Thanksgiving Kickoff cocktail also incorporates apple cider and bourbon, along with orange liqueur, thyme, and lemon. This slush is another winner when the weather is still warm and is sure to complement your subsequent feast.
You can also try altering popular frozen cocktails to be more seasonal. For example, put a twist on a frozen mudslide with a pinch of pumpkin spice. Or consider the opposite — take a classic bourbon cocktail, like an old fashioned, and pop it in the freezer for an hour. It's a simple hack to make the spicy, fall flavor of bourbon oh-so-refreshing.