Apple Cider Adds The Perfect Touch To Fall Cocktails

Nothing says fall like apple cider — so why aren't we adding it to more cocktails for an autumnal upgrade? There are a couple of well-known classic recipes, like a hot toddy upgrade using cider instead of water, or a boozy cider tipple incorporating hard cider. The truth is that there are limitless cocktails you can make cozier with cider, you just have to know what to mix it with. Camille Wilson, author of "Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes" and content creator of The Cocktail Snob, offers us some suggestions.

"Bourbon is definitely my go-to when making an apple cider cocktail," Wilson says. "But reposado tequila and cognac work well too. I also really enjoy apple cider mimosas so I like to use sparkling wine in that case." Bourbon's most common tasting notes include vanilla, nuts, tea-like botanicals, stone fruits, apples, honey, molasses, and baking spices, notes that both match and harmoniously contrast cider to create an apple-pie effect. Aged in oak barrels, reposado tequila boasts smoke, pepper, vanilla, and citrus, spicing apple cider up and bringing out its warmer notes. A distilled wine, cognac is rich with dried fruit, oak, nuts, toffee, baking spices, vanilla, and tobacco, a complex profile that mingles perfectly with apple cider's balance of sweet and tart. Each of these spirits will bring out fresh, baked-dessert qualities. And sparkling wine always provides an irresistible pop of effervescence.