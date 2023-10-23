Grave Digger Halloween Cocktail Recipe

Spicy, sweet, and aromatic, the grave digger Halloween cocktail is a chilling concoction that's best served when the moon is high and the shadows are long. As Halloween approaches, this bewitching brew beckons, offering a perfect balance of flavors that will send shivers down your spine.

Developed by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this eerie elixir combines smoky mezcal, peppery ginger beer, honeyed apple cider, and a garnish that brings to mind the famous poisoned apple of Snow White. For the most dramatic effect, we love serving this drink on a tray topped with soil and with a few wriggling gummy worms alongside it, as befitting a cocktail called the grave digger.

We promise you will not meet your end after having a sip of this Halloween cocktail, but it just may feel like someone is dancing on your grave as you experience the surprising flavors of this unusual drink. Serve it alongside a spooky graveyard bean dip, a baked brie board, and some Halloween deviled eggs for a perfect night.