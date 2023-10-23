Grave Digger Halloween Cocktail Recipe
Spicy, sweet, and aromatic, the grave digger Halloween cocktail is a chilling concoction that's best served when the moon is high and the shadows are long. As Halloween approaches, this bewitching brew beckons, offering a perfect balance of flavors that will send shivers down your spine.
Developed by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this eerie elixir combines smoky mezcal, peppery ginger beer, honeyed apple cider, and a garnish that brings to mind the famous poisoned apple of Snow White. For the most dramatic effect, we love serving this drink on a tray topped with soil and with a few wriggling gummy worms alongside it, as befitting a cocktail called the grave digger.
We promise you will not meet your end after having a sip of this Halloween cocktail, but it just may feel like someone is dancing on your grave as you experience the surprising flavors of this unusual drink. Serve it alongside a spooky graveyard bean dip, a baked brie board, and some Halloween deviled eggs for a perfect night.
Gather the ingredients for the grave digger Halloween cocktail
Once you have everything you need to make the grave digger Halloween cocktail, the party that is about to happen in your mouth is just minutes away. To make the garnish, you will need a crisp Red Delicious apple and gummy worms that add a creepy twist.
For the drink, stock up on mezcal for smoky depth, apple cider (the American version — sweet and non-alcoholic) to bring a sweet touch, zesty lemon juice, and orange liqueur for a burst of citrusy flavor. Adding an eerie effervescence to this chilling concoction is a splash ginger beer. For those daring souls seeking an extra thrill, consider incorporating two dashes of grapefruit bitters to heighten the drink's bitterness.
Step 1: Slice the apple
Slice the Red Delicious apple into 1/4-inch slices, one per cocktail you are preparing.
Step 2: Create the gummy worm garnish
Make a hole in one apple slice and insert a gummy worm into the hole. Spear the apple slice with the gummy worm on a cocktail pick.
Step 3: Prepare the ice
Fill a cocktail glass and shaker with ice.
Step 4: Mix the cocktail ingredients
In the cocktail shaker, add the mezcal, apple cider, lemon juice, Cointreau, and grapefruit bitters if using.
Step 5: Shake vigorously
Shake the shaker vigorously for about 1 minute.
Step 6: Strain the cocktail mixture
Strain the cocktail mixture into your prepared glass filled with ice.
Step 7: Add ginger beer
Top it off with ginger beer for a little fizz.
Step 8: Garnish the cocktail
Garnish the drink with the apple slice with the gummy worm on a cocktail pick.
Step 9: Serve your spooky cocktail
Serve the grave digger Halloween cocktail immediately.
What can I use in this cocktail instead of mezcal?
If mezcal doesn't tickle your fancy, there are several alternatives you can explore to maintain the essence of your cocktail. Tequila, with its mild smokiness and agave notes, provides a similar foundation to mezcal, making it an ideal substitute. If you prefer a more neutral base, try vodka and allow the other ingredients to shine.
For a bolder twist, bourbon can add its characteristic richness and depth to the drink, pairing nicely with apple cider. Gin, with its botanical complexity, can add a refreshing and herbal dimension to the mix. Rum, especially aged varieties, would bring a touch of warmth and a hint of caramel sweetness to your concoction. And for those who appreciate a subtle smoky note but want a departure from mezcal, a peaty Scotch whisky might just be the intriguing choice.
Whether you opt for tequila, vodka, bourbon, gin, rum, or even Scotch, you have a spectrum of options to ensure your cocktail strikes gold.
Do I have to include the grapefruit bitters in this cocktail?
No, you're not obligated to include the bitters in your cocktail. They contribute a delicate herbal nuance to the overall flavor. However, the cocktail will remain delicious even without them. If you're in the mood for experimentation, you can try various bitters, like orange, rosemary, celery, or aromatic bitters to introduce a unique herbal twist to your libation.
Another intriguing option is to replace the bitters with a few drops of an Amaro liqueur. This Italian herbal liqueur can bring a complex and slightly sweet character to your drink.
Whether you end up trying out a few different bitters or making the amaro switch, there's no wrong way to go about it; it's all about crafting a cocktail that suits your personal preferences. Half the fun in the world of mixology is getting creative, and we hope you take this opportunity to let your inner mad scientist shine.
Can I make this cocktail in a pitcher for a party or gathering?
Absolutely! To make a batch of this grave digger cocktail for a group, you can scale up the recipe and prepare it in a pitcher, or even a punch bowl. Simply multiply the ingredients by the number of servings you need, mix them in the pitcher, and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. Don't add ice to the pitcher to avoid diluting it too much ahead of time.
When serving, pour the cocktail into individual glasses filled with ice and top each glass with ginger beer. Add the apple slice with the gummy worm to each glass for a playful garnish just before serving. If you'd like to decorate the pitcher itself, you can float a few worm-tinged apple slices in it. This way, you can save the effort and cater an entire party filled with this brew!
- 1 Red Delicious apple
- 1 gummy worm, for garnish
- 2 ounces mezcal
- 2 ounces apple cider (non-alcoholic)
- ½ ounce lemon juice
- ½ ounce orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)
- ¼ cup ginger beer
- 2 dashes grapefruit bitters
- Slice the Red Delicious apple into ¼-inch slices, one per cocktail you are preparing.
- Make a hole in one apple slice and insert a gummy worm into the hole. Spear the apple slice with the gummy worm on a cocktail pick.
- Fill a cocktail glass and shaker with ice.
- In the cocktail shaker, add the mezcal, apple cider, lemon juice, Cointreau, and grapefruit bitters if using.
- Shake the shaker vigorously for about 1 minute.
- Strain the cocktail mixture into your prepared glass filled with ice.
- Top it off with ginger beer for a little fizz.
- Garnish the drink with the apple slice with the gummy worm on a cocktail pick.
- Serve the grave digger Halloween cocktail immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|638
|Total Fat
|0.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|115.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|37.9 g
|Sodium
|41.1 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g