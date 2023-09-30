Baked Brie Jack O' Lantern Board Recipe

The main ingredients needed for this board are an 8-ounce wheel of brie, fig butter, and refrigerated pie dough. The fig butter could be any jam of your choosing, but a darker jam will make the jack-o-lantern's face pop. We used an egg to brush onto the pie crust to give it a bit more golden brown color, and a piece of a pretzel rod and a sprig of sage helped create the look of a pumpkin stem. For the rest of the board, a mixture of nuts, cheeses, crackers, fruit, and salami is needed, but the exact items are up to you.

For fall, fruits like apples, pears, and figs are seasonal and delicious. "When I make a cheese board, I like to have a good variety when it comes to the crackers. Firm crackers are necessary for spreading soft cheeses without breaking, but thinner ones go well with hard, pre-cut pieces of cheese," says Murray. For the meat, it's nice to have at least one kind of whole-muscle cured meat, like prosciutto or speck, and one kind of salami like soppressata or finocchiona. A good cheesemonger can help you pick cheese, but you should shoot for one soft, one hard or aged, and one blue (if you like it).