Halloween 'Ogre Eyes' Deviled Eggs Recipe
Halloween is lurking just around the corner, and it's time to whip up a spooky treat that'll make you want to do the monster mash. With a modern version of deviled eggs appearing on just about every party menu across the States, it's time that we put a frightening twist into this dish. Without compromising on taste, "ogre eyes" deviled eggs deliver a delightfully creepy touch to the appetizer course that'll be the life of your Halloween party.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this devilishly good recipe takes a classic appetizer and gives it a haunting twist that'll have everyone screaming for more. No tricks, just treats with this one! These deviled eggs require just four simple ingredients, and follow the steps of a basic deviled eggs recipe — with a few simple but eerie twists.
Whether you're hosting a wickedly good gathering or just want to spookify your everyday snacking, these ogre eyes deviled eggs are a breeze to make, and you don't need a cauldron or a magic wand to pull it off. Ready to bring some Halloween fun to your menu? Let's get started!
Gather the ingredients for Halloween ogre eyes deviled eggs
In your quest to create the spookiest and tastiest deviled eggs for Halloween, you'll need a few essential ingredients. Grab eggs, which will serve as the base for this appetizer. Then, add your preferred store-bought or homemade pesto to infuse the eggs with green color and flavor. To make the eyes, we will need black olives and small pieces of sweet bell pepper. With these ingredients, you're all set to make a devilishly delicious treat that will send chills down the spines of your Halloween party guests.
Step 1: Boil the eggs
Put the eggs in a pot, cover them with water by an inch, and bring it to a boil. Then, cover the pot, turn off the heat, and let the eggs sit for about 12 minutes.
Step 2: Cool the eggs
Rinse the boiled eggs with cold water and let them cool down.
Step 3: Peel the eggs
With gloves on, peel the cooled eggs.
Step 4: Cut the eggs
Cut the eggs in half lengthwise.
Step 5: Scoop the yolks
Carefully scoop out the yolks from each egg half into a bowl.
Step 6: Mix with pesto
Combine the yolks with 1/4 cup of pesto until the mixture is smooth and well-blended.
Step 7: Spoon or pipe
Spoon or pipe the yolk and pesto mixture into the egg whites, filling each egg half.
Step 8: Make the eyes
Slice the black olives in half and stuff them with thin pieces of bell pepper. Place these pepper-stuffed olives in the center of each yolk-filled egg for spooky "Ogre Eyes."
Step 9: Serve and store
Serve creepy yet delicious deviled eggs on a black plate right away. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Can I use store-bought pesto for this Halloween deviled eggs recipe?
Absolutely! Opting for store-bought pesto for your Halloween "ogre eyes" deviled eggs is a perfectly convenient choice. It saves time and effort, ensuring that you can whip up this spooky delight with ease. Store-bought pesto typically offers a consistent and flavorful base for your deviled egg filling, as it's not too watery and it packs a lot of flavor. However, if you want to impress your guests and use up the last of this summer's basil crop, making your homemade basil pesto can add a unique, personal touch to the recipe. Creating your own pesto allows you to adjust the ingredients and flavors to suit your preferences, resulting in a one-of-a-kind twist to your deviled eggs. We also love making these eggs with cilantro pesto!
Can I make these Halloween deviled eggs in advance for a party?
You can prepare these Halloween "ogre eyes" deviled eggs in advance to make party planning a breeze. It's actually best to boil and cool the hard-boiled eggs ahead of time, as it helps them set in the right temperature slowly so you're not working with overly fragile eggs. You can even fill the eggs in advance, saving you precious moments on the day of your gathering. However, for the best visual impact, it's best that you add the olive "eyes" just before serving. This step guarantees that the olives retain their fresh appearance, creating that spooky effect that will leave your party guests delightfully surprised. So, get a head start on your Halloween party prep, and when it's time to serve these eerie yet delicious deviled eggs, simply garnish with the olives to complete the look. Your guests will appreciate your spooky culinary skills, and you'll have more time to enjoy the party.
Can I use different fillings instead of pesto in these deviled eggs?
Deviled eggs are versatile, and you can get creative with different fillings to suit your taste and preferences. While the recipe suggests using pesto for a flavorful twist and a vibrant green color, there are plenty of other delicious options to explore. Traditional deviled eggs often feature a filling made with mayonnaise and mustard, which offers a classic and creamy taste. You can add a touch of food coloring to the mixture for that green hue. If you're looking for a healthier alternative, consider using mashed avocado to create a creamy, nutrient-packed green filling. For a unique and exotic touch, fava bean hummus can also be a fantastic choice. The beauty of deviled eggs lies in their adaptability, so feel free to experiment with fillings that match your personal palate. It's a great way to customize this classic dish and create a variation that will impress your guests. Enjoy your culinary adventures!
- 6 eggs
- ¼ cup pesto
- 3 black olives
- 6 one-inch pieces of sweet bell pepper
- Put the eggs in a pot, cover them with water by an inch, and bring it to a boil. Then, cover the pot, turn off the heat, and let the eggs sit for about 12 minutes.
- Rinse the boiled eggs with cold water and let them cool down.
- With gloves on, peel the cooled eggs.
- Cut the eggs in half lengthwise.
- Carefully scoop out the yolks from each egg half into a bowl.
- Combine the yolks with pesto until the mixture is smooth and well-blended.
- Spoon or pipe the yolk and pesto mixture into the egg whites, filling each egg half.
- Slice the black olives in half and stuff them with thin pieces of bell pepper. Place these pepper-stuffed olives in the center of each yolk-filled egg for spooky "ogre eyes."
|Calories per Serving
|132
|Total Fat
|8.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|160.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|5.2 g
|Sodium
|190.9 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g