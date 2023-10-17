Halloween 'Ogre Eyes' Deviled Eggs Recipe

Halloween is lurking just around the corner, and it's time to whip up a spooky treat that'll make you want to do the monster mash. With a modern version of deviled eggs appearing on just about every party menu across the States, it's time that we put a frightening twist into this dish. Without compromising on taste, "ogre eyes" deviled eggs deliver a delightfully creepy touch to the appetizer course that'll be the life of your Halloween party.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this devilishly good recipe takes a classic appetizer and gives it a haunting twist that'll have everyone screaming for more. No tricks, just treats with this one! These deviled eggs require just four simple ingredients, and follow the steps of a basic deviled eggs recipe — with a few simple but eerie twists.

Whether you're hosting a wickedly good gathering or just want to spookify your everyday snacking, these ogre eyes deviled eggs are a breeze to make, and you don't need a cauldron or a magic wand to pull it off. Ready to bring some Halloween fun to your menu? Let's get started!