A Cocktail Expert's Favorite Bourbons To Pair With Pumpkin

Not all bourbons are created equal, so whether you're pouring drinks to sip on a cold autumnal night or splashing blended labels into shakers at a Halloween party, familiarizing yourself with good bourbon options can better your drinking experience when pumpkin is involved. We spoke to Camille Wilson, author of "Free Spirit Cocktails" and creator of online publication The Cocktail Snob, for tips on pouring seasonal tipples while indulging cravings for pumpkin. "I really like Old Forester and Four Roses," says Wilson. "They both have a great finish that would pair well with pumpkin."

Whether you're just beginning to explore pumpkin cocktails or already have your heart set on whipping up a headless horseman cocktail with triple sec, lemon juice, and pumpkin butter, pay attention to the bourbon brands you reach for. Old Forester is full bodied and rich, offering notes of caramel, peach, and butter — all expressions that should complement the sweet, earthy presence of pumpkin, while Four Roses carries a smooth finish of spiced mint to drinks. Its vanilla nose can mingle nicely with pumpkin-related ingredients, whether it be syrup, pumpkin puree, or homemade pumpkin liqueur.