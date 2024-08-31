A Cocktail Expert's Favorite Bourbons To Pair With Pumpkin
Not all bourbons are created equal, so whether you're pouring drinks to sip on a cold autumnal night or splashing blended labels into shakers at a Halloween party, familiarizing yourself with good bourbon options can better your drinking experience when pumpkin is involved. We spoke to Camille Wilson, author of "Free Spirit Cocktails" and creator of online publication The Cocktail Snob, for tips on pouring seasonal tipples while indulging cravings for pumpkin. "I really like Old Forester and Four Roses," says Wilson. "They both have a great finish that would pair well with pumpkin."
Whether you're just beginning to explore pumpkin cocktails or already have your heart set on whipping up a headless horseman cocktail with triple sec, lemon juice, and pumpkin butter, pay attention to the bourbon brands you reach for. Old Forester is full bodied and rich, offering notes of caramel, peach, and butter — all expressions that should complement the sweet, earthy presence of pumpkin, while Four Roses carries a smooth finish of spiced mint to drinks. Its vanilla nose can mingle nicely with pumpkin-related ingredients, whether it be syrup, pumpkin puree, or homemade pumpkin liqueur.
Bring flavors from pie into your glass
Should you be mixing up bourbon cocktail recipes on the regular, Wilson has an additional suggestion for practicing home bartenders. "For a more affordable option, I think Evan Williams is great in cocktails," she offered. Known for being America's second-highest-selling Kentucky straight, Evan Williams delivers a light to medium body with smooth notes of caramel, vanilla, and wood. It's a gentle sipper that can nestle into a glasses filled with ice or cozy up alongside cocktail ingredients like pumpkin syrup, bitters, and splashes of ginger beer and juice.
Whether you are keeping a close eye on your pocketbook while stocking your home bar or are looking to cater to a large weekend bash, plenty of other bourbons can be found for under $100, so you can get to shaking and stirring pumpkin drinks with wild abandon. Consider the tasting notes that each bottle provides, and look to pair whispers of vanilla, brown sugar, maple syrup, and cinnamon with your pumpkin concoctions. If the flavors can coexist in a pumpkin pie recipe, they will rest equally well in your drink.