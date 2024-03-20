9 Best Whiskey Stones

The full-bodied taste of a premium whiskey is like sipping warmth from a glass. It's a barrel-aged burst of toasted sweetness that stings the tongue seductively. Yet there's a long-running debate among whiskey purveyors over the best way to enjoy whiskey. Some prefer it served neat at room temperature, while others enjoy the spirit when chilled. Of course, ice dilutes whiskey as it melts — and many purists believe watering your bourbon is the proverbial nightmare. So if you're looking to diminish the liquor's syrupy sting without diluting its flavor, you may want to invest in a set of whiskey stones.

Whiskey stones were invented by designer Andrew Hellman in 2007 to chill the alcohol in place of actual ice cubes. The idea came to Hellman during a visit to his grandfather's Swedish summer home when he stumbled upon a pouch filled with stones that were traditionally used to cool hot liquids. Whiskey stones are typically made with non-porous soapstone and shaped like cubes. But you'll find a variety of products in different shapes and materials, including stainless steel and granite varieties.

Whether you're a seasoned toaster or new to whiskey, everyone deserves a quality non-watered-down sip. With that in mind, we've compiled a collection of popular whiskey stones for interested consumers. Between our personal experience and online reviews — and based on several factors including price, effectiveness, and availability — here's our list of the best whiskey stones.