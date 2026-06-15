28 Non-Alcoholic Frozen Drink Recipes That'll Be The Star Of Your 4th Of July Party
With a hot dog in one hand and a sparkler in the other, it can be easy to overlook one of the most important elements of any good Fourth of July bash: the drinks. Sure, it's pretty easy to narrow down the best wines to serve on the Fourth or to stock up on plenty of beer for the adults, but for the kiddos (or non-drinkers) at the party, non-alcoholic frozen drinks are the star of the show.
Although it isn't strictly essential to sip on something frozen at a Fourth of July party, it sure does feel fitting for a festive occasion (not to mention refreshing in that intense July heat). We've compiled a list of our 28 best non-alcoholic frozen drink recipes that will not only make your holiday that much sweeter, but they might also be the star of the show. The drinks on this list all check a couple of key boxes: They're frozen, refreshing, (relatively) easy to make, and are great for sipping outdoors, ideally surrounded by all things barbecue and festivity. And, to appeal to anyone who might show up at the party, regardless of age, all of the drinks on this list are completely booze-free.
1. Cookies And Cream Milkshake
Dessert is also an essential part of any good party, so why not kill two birds with one stone by combining drinks and dessert? You'll be doing exactly that with this cookies and cream milkshake, a positively decadent concoction that showcases the flavor of the sandwich cookie we all know and love, the humble Oreo. If you want to get really fancy, you can even rim that glass with melted chocolate and crushed Oreos for that extra special touch.
2. Copycat Wendy's Chocolate Frosty
Wendy's iconic Frosty isn't your average milkshake — it's thicker, impossibly rich, and truly special, perfect for those occasions when you want to serve something with a little extra oomph. Of course, you likely won't have time to run to Wendy's on the Fourth of July, so this copycat recipe yields thick, rich, decadent, chocolatey Frostys that are (dare we say?) better than anything you'd get from the drive-thru.
Recipe: Copycat Wendy's Chocolate Frosty
3. Old-Fashioned Vanilla Milkshake
Considering how much grub you'll likely have going on at your Fourth of July bash, it may be best to keep it simple, classic, and even old-fashioned with the beverages. That's exactly where this vanilla milkshake comes into play, a perfectly creamy, rich, and cool concoction that anyone — and we mean even those picky kids and particular aunts — can get behind. The recipe calls for chocolate sprinkles, but you could easily swap those out for red, white, and blue ones to stay on theme.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Vanilla Milkshake
4. DIY Deluxe Grimace Shake
If you don't want to lean too heavily into the red, white, and blue theme, then this positively purple Grimace milkshake (yes, a DIY take on the very shake that brought big growth to McDonald's) is sure to delight. Featuring a simple vanilla ice cream base with fruity inclusions from raspberries and wild blueberries (and that distinct hue from spirulina powder), this Grimace milkshake is surprisingly refreshing and well-suited for a cookout — and, at the very least, it'll earn you some points with the kids.
Recipe: DIY Deluxe Grimace Milkshake
5. Copycat Tropical Smoothie Cafe's Bahama Mama
Picture this: It's a warm Fourth of July evening, burgers are cooking on the grill, and you're sitting poolside with a Bahama Mama smoothie in hand. Sound good? Make the fantasy a reality with this Tropical Smoothie Cafe-inspired smoothie recipe. For those unfamiliar with the sheer deliciousness that is a Bahama Mama, it's a smoothie that perfectly hits on those tropical vibes with inclusions like coconut chunks and milk, white chocolate, strawberries, and pineapple.
Recipe: Copycat Tropical Smoothie Cafe's Bahama Mama Smoothie
6. Keto-Friendly Berry Avocado Smoothie
For those who are always looking for ways to get some greens in — even at a Fourth of July party — then this berry avocado smoothie is just the fix. This mixed berry-based smoothie, which does happen to be low-carb and therefore keto-friendly, also features avocado, a healthy dose of spinach, and even some chia seeds for added fiber. Of course, you wouldn't know that any healthy goodies were packed in there, because all you'll be sipping on is a sweet, fruity, slightly coconutty frozen treat.
7. Creamy Banana Pudding Milkshake
Considering banana pudding's history within the U.S. (and how it's something of a Southern American delicacy), it only makes sense that it might be highlighted at a Fourth of July party. This recipe transforms the beloved jiggly dessert into milkshake form, playing up those intensely creamy notes and relying on real bananas (not artificial banana flavor) to nail that distinct flavor profile. Sliced bananas and classic vanilla wafers serve as the perfect garnish for such an inspired milkshake.
Recipe: Creamy Banana Pudding Milkshake
8. Frozen Funky Monkey Banana Mocha
Between the heat and the socializing, Fourth of July parties can be a bit exhausting, especially if you're the one hosting. For those who anticipate needing a little pick-me-up at their soiree, this funky monkey banana mocha — part smoothie, part frozen coffee — will provide just the jolt thanks to the inclusion of espresso. Banana, cocoa powder, honey, and whole milk round out the ingredients, making for a sippable drink that's chocolatey, sweet, refreshing, and energizing all in one go.
Recipe: Frozen Funky Money Banana Mocha
9. Cool And Refreshing Summer Green Smoothie
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-suited smoothie for a hot outdoor cookout than one with the words "cool," "refreshing," and "summer" right in the name. This green machine of a smoothie really does check all of those summery boxes, offering up a sweet base flavor from pineapple, banana, and coconut milk. Added green goodies like spinach and avocado bulk up the nutrients, while fresh mint comes through with those cooling notes.
10. Fruity Orange Cream Smoothie
Citrus fruits often go overlooked in the blended frozen treat realm, but this fruity smoothie recipe puts oranges front and center with a fun, drinkable take on an orange creamsicle. Obviously, fresh, citrusy orange juice is the star of the show here, but other fruity additions like banana, coconut milk, and coconut yogurt help bulk up the frozen treat into something truly delicious, and perfect for a sunny, summery Fourth of July cookout.
Recipe: Fruity Orange Cream Smoothie
11. Vanilla Matcha Ice Cream Floats
If you want to switch things up from the typical smoothie- or milkshake-based frozen drink at your Independence Day bash, then this vanilla matcha ice cream float is just the elegant way to do so. Earthy matcha really is the star of the show here, but sweet and cream vanilla ice cream also comes through to balance any intense matcha notes. The final product is extra delicious because you can sip on the sparkling matcha liquid while scooping vanilla ice cream — a snack and drink all in one go.
Recipe: Vanilla Matcha Ice Cream Floats
12. Watermelon Lime Slushie
Watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit, so it only makes sense that you might be both snacking on watermelon and sipping on it at a festive cookout. This watermelon slushie recipe pairs the juicy fruit with maple syrup, lime juice, mint, and coconut water for a positively sweet, refreshing, and fruit-forward icy treat. Sip on the slushie or enjoy it with a spoon — you really can't go wrong with such a classic summer frozen treat.
Recipe: Watermelon Lime Slushie
13. Peach Cobbler Smoothie With Brown Sugar Crumble
Peach cobbler is something of an iconic American dessert (one with a distinct colonial origin), though it's typically served hot and bubbly, straight from the oven. This smoothie recipe reinvents peach cobbler into a frozen drink format, hitting on all those essential notes, including sweet, warm, and peachy ones. To really hone in on the cobbler theme, the smoothie even comes garnished with an oat-based, buttery, brown sugar-sweetened crumble on top.
14. Tropical Passion Fruit Smoothie
If you'd like to instill some tropical vibes in your Fourth of July bash, then this passion fruit smoothie will definitely get the job done. While fruity, juicy passion fruit pulp does provide the main flavor profile here, other tropical-esque ingredients like pineapple, coconut milk, and coconut cream help round out the flavor profile. This smoothie is bright and breezy, almost designed for summer sipping, ideally outdoors and by a pool.
Recipe: Tropical Passion Fruit Smoothie
15. Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
Regular oranges are bright and delicious enough all on their own, but blood oranges introduce a uniquely tart flavor profile to the mix, along with a beautiful red hue. This smoothie recipe highlights the absolute best that blood oranges have to offer, from that almost berry-like flavor profile (which pairs perfectly with added raspberries, banana, and mango) to that vibrant hue that feels positively summery and tropical.
Recipe: Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
16. Frozen Mint Lemonade (Limonana)
Lemonade is already an essential backyard barbecue beverage to begin with, but to transform it into a slushie-like consistency and add in fresh mint? You've got something positively refreshing, which is exactly the case with this limonana recipe. Fresh lemon juice and mint really are the stars of the show here, offering impossibly bright, refreshing, and cooling notes in a unique yet easy-to-whip-up frozen format.
Recipe: Frozen Mint Lemonade (Limonana)
17. Toasted Marshmallow Coffee Milkshake
S'mores have such a summery essence about them that they almost feel crucial to any good Independence Day party. Of course, if you don't actually want to light up a bonfire, you can capture the key essence of a good s'more — a toasted marshmallow — in this milkshake recipe. Coffee serves as the main flavor profile here, but broiled marshmallows provide a certain smoky, caramelized flavor profile that truly makes this milkshake stand out amongst the rest.
18. Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie
Figs are not exactly unusual or rare fruits, yet they do come across as somewhat unique and exciting in a given recipe. They definitely conjure up intrigue in this smoothie recipe, which puts both dried and fresh figs to good use in an otherwise warm, cinnamon-y, and vanilla-forward drink. Perfect for those who want to sip on something a little different at an outdoor party, this smoothie still hits on all the right frozen, refreshing notes.
Recipe: Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie
19. Avocado Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberries are such a great smoothie inclusion because they provide a subtly fruity base without being overly sweet, incredibly strong, or overbearing. In this smoothie recipe, blueberries pair with avocado, banana, and coconut milk for a relatively mild-tasting smoothie that hits all those right fruity notes without being too sweet. It's incredibly sippable and cool, and the final garnish and coconut flakes instill a subtle tropical vibe that might make your backyard barbecue feel a little more like a beachy getaway.
Recipe: Avocado Blueberry Smoothie
20. Mango Banana Smoothie
If there's one fruit out there that reigns supreme in the smoothie world, it very well might be the humble mango. The tropical, sweet, and lusciously juicy fruit instantly makes any smoothie feel a little more luxurious, and that's definitely the case with this smoothie recipe, which also comes with banana for added sweetness. This is also a great sippable smoothie option for those who want to avoid dairy, as oat milk provides a creamy (and otherwise neutral) base to really let that mango and banana flavor shine.
Recipe: Mango Banana Smoothie
21. Virgin Piña Colada
Of all the frozen drinks out there — and we're talking both alcoholic and virgin ones — piña coladas reign supreme, especially when it comes to parties and summery outdoor events. It really is impossible to beat that winning combination of pineapple and coconut, and although piña coladas typically come with alcohol, it's just as easy to make them without. This recipe takes the virgin approach, incorporating heavy cream into the mix to achieve an impossibly rich, luscious, and ultra-creamy consistency.
Recipe: Virgin Piña Colada
22. Almost-A-Milkshake Blueberry Smoothie
If you've ever sipped on a smoothie and secretly longed to be sipping on a milkshake instead, you sure are in luck with this recipe. Though this blueberry smoothie is technically, indeed, a smoothie, the luscious texture established with peanut butter, almond milk, and even a sweet medjool date almost teeters it into milkshake territory. Smoothie, milkshake, or somewhere in between, there's at least no denying that this refreshing frozen beverage deserves a spot on your Fourth of July party menu.
23. Vegan Mango Smoothie
Any good party host knows that it's important to cater to guests with all types of dietary restrictions and preferences. As such, it's a good idea to have a staple vegan drink option on the menu, and this mango smoothie recipe is the perfect frozen beverage to fill that slot (it's also great for those lactose-intolerant folks, too). Obviously, mango makes up the main flavor profile here, but bananas and oat milk also contribute to the blend, making for a fruity, subtly sweet, and surprisingly creamy concoction.
Recipe: Vegan Mango Smoothie
24. Tropical Smoothie
Why settle for one tropical fruit in a smoothie when you could have a whole assortment? This backyard barbecue-appropriate tropical smoothie recipe packs in a whole assortment of fruits, including pineapple, mango, banana, and even coconut milk and orange juice for even more fruity goodness. You'll even get some added fiber in with this smoothie, as it contains flaxseed for a little nutritional boost (that you'd never even guess was there).
Recipe: Tropical Smoothie
25. Traditional Mango Lassi
A classic mango lassi is sort of like a smoothie's cooler, more elevated cousin — but your Fourth of July party guests don't have to know that it's not any more difficult to make than your average frozen drink. Yogurt and cardamom are key ingredients to making the traditional Indian beverage what it is, providing that irresistibly thick texture and uniquely warm flavor profile that plays oh-so well with the mango-forward fruity base.
Recipe: Traditional Mango Lassi
26. Easy Apple Pie Smoothie
Apple pie is one of the most quintessential American desserts out there (even if it may have more varied and complex roots beyond America), so you really can't go wrong featuring the delectable dessert in all its glory at a Fourth of July party. If the traditional pie route feels a little stale, channel the essence of the fruity, spiced treat in smoothie format with this recipe, which proves that red apples, maple syrup, oats, and cinnamon can go a long way in establishing that distinct flavor profile.
Recipe: Easy Apple Pie Smoothie
27. Easy Peanut Butter And Jelly Smoothie
It's hard to name a duo more iconic than peanut butter and jelly, and there's really no reason that such a dynamic duo should be limited to sandwich format. This smoothie recipe takes PB&J out of that typical sandwich structure, channeling it into a sweet, drinkable version that channels those paramount fruity-nutty notes. Aside from being positively delicious, this simple smoothie is also great for serving a crowd because it's so easy to make and it strikes a flavor combination that (nearly) anyone can get behind.
28. Easy Tangy Mangonada
Frozen fruit drinks typically hit on sweet notes, and sometimes they even strike creamy, nutty, or sour ones, too. Less often do they really strike those tangy notes, but this mangonada recipe does in the most refreshing way possible. There are also quite a few tart and even spicy notes at play here, thanks to Tajín and chamoy, making for a delicious frozen treat that is just about guaranteed to be a hit at any outdoor cookout or backyard barbecue.
Recipe: Easy Tangy Mangonada
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