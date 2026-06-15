28 Non-Alcoholic Frozen Drink Recipes That'll Be The Star Of Your 4th Of July Party

With a hot dog in one hand and a sparkler in the other, it can be easy to overlook one of the most important elements of any good Fourth of July bash: the drinks. Sure, it's pretty easy to narrow down the best wines to serve on the Fourth or to stock up on plenty of beer for the adults, but for the kiddos (or non-drinkers) at the party, non-alcoholic frozen drinks are the star of the show.

Although it isn't strictly essential to sip on something frozen at a Fourth of July party, it sure does feel fitting for a festive occasion (not to mention refreshing in that intense July heat). We've compiled a list of our 28 best non-alcoholic frozen drink recipes that will not only make your holiday that much sweeter, but they might also be the star of the show. The drinks on this list all check a couple of key boxes: They're frozen, refreshing, (relatively) easy to make, and are great for sipping outdoors, ideally surrounded by all things barbecue and festivity. And, to appeal to anyone who might show up at the party, regardless of age, all of the drinks on this list are completely booze-free.