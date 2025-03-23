Tropical Smoothie Cafe's Bahama Mama Copycat Recipe You Can Make From Home

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's Bahama Mama smoothie is marked as a "fan fave" on their online menu, and with the juicy flavors of strawberries and pineapple and the creaminess of coconut and white chocolate, it's easy to see why. It's named after the Bahama Mama cocktail made with coconut rum, pineapple juice, and grenadine. The smoothie version keeps the tropical theme and adds strawberries for a rosy pink color. Whether it's for budget reasons or to have more control over the ingredients, it's always fun to make a homemade version of a popular recipe.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of the Bahama Mama smoothie that's lightened up and improved. This version is made with frozen strawberries and pineapple, which add the same fruity flavor without the need for ice. It's also rich and creamy from fresh coconut chunks, white chocolate chips, and coconut milk. While the original is delicious, it contains a lot of turbinado sugar, more than the daily recommended amount. This recipe calls for a smaller quantity of optional sugar, with more sweetening tips below. Garnished with fresh strawberry slices and a sprinkling of coconut flakes, it's as beautiful as it is delicious, and it only takes five minutes to make. The result is an ice-cold, refreshing, fruity, and rich treat you don't need to leave home to enjoy. Close your eyes and take a sip and you'll be transported to a tropical island in no time.