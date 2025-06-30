14 Of The Best Wines To Serve On July 4th

The Fourth of July holds a lot of significance for citizens of the U.S., and it tends to go beyond the implications of signing the Declaration of Independence. For many people it is a day to gather with friends and family, enjoy time off from work, and importantly, enjoy great food and drink. Whether you're firing up the grill in your backyard, nibbling on snacks by the lake, or hosting a multicourse feast for the occasion, selecting the wine is part of the fun.

There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to picking bottles to serve for the Fourth, but some are more fitting than others. If you've invited a large crowd for hot dogs and burgers, you don't need to be splurging on Grand Cru Burgundy. Meanwhile, if you're hanging outside or near bodies of water, something light and refreshing is key. Not to mention, if ever there was a time to drink local, it's on July 4.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine and wine lover, I've put together a selection of bottles that should suit most of your Fourth of July plans. There are options in a range of budgets to serve with or without food, ensuring your festivities are perfectly paired.