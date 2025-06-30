14 Of The Best Wines To Serve On July 4th
The Fourth of July holds a lot of significance for citizens of the U.S., and it tends to go beyond the implications of signing the Declaration of Independence. For many people it is a day to gather with friends and family, enjoy time off from work, and importantly, enjoy great food and drink. Whether you're firing up the grill in your backyard, nibbling on snacks by the lake, or hosting a multicourse feast for the occasion, selecting the wine is part of the fun.
There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to picking bottles to serve for the Fourth, but some are more fitting than others. If you've invited a large crowd for hot dogs and burgers, you don't need to be splurging on Grand Cru Burgundy. Meanwhile, if you're hanging outside or near bodies of water, something light and refreshing is key. Not to mention, if ever there was a time to drink local, it's on July 4.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine and wine lover, I've put together a selection of bottles that should suit most of your Fourth of July plans. There are options in a range of budgets to serve with or without food, ensuring your festivities are perfectly paired.
Lakewood Vineyards - Dry Riesling
It's no secret that New York is home to excellent riesling wines (though Washington leads in the vineyard area), and July 4 is an excellent occasion to open a bottle from the Empire State. Lakewood Vineyards has been in business for several decades across three generations of the Stamp family. With a focus on sustainability and multiple awards and recognition under its belt, the Finger Lakes winery is a reputable source of quality wines.
To celebrate the country's independence, pick up a bottle of Lakewood Vineyards Dry Riesling (the recipient of two silver medals in wine competitions for its vintage year). The wine showcases the grape's natural acidity, which gives it a mouthwatering quality that makes it easy to keep sipping. Some residual sugar prevents it from being too tart on the palate, smoothening out the edges with a plush richness. Notes of citrus juice and zest add a bright zing to the glass, along with a subtle floral aroma and hints of peach. This is a great pairing for your favorite seafood dishes, whether you're frying fish and chips or shucking oysters.
Tornatore - Etna Bianco
Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand in hand, so it's only natural to pick a wine from an explosive region. Sicily is home to a wide range of grape varieties and wine styles, and the area of Mount Etna is especially unique. Thanks to the ever-present volcanic activity, the terroir displays specific attributes that are expressed in the vineyards, and consequently, in the wines.
Tornatore Winery vineyards are spread around the northern slopes of Mount Etna, offering a glimpse at the variability of the region. The Tornatore family was already farming several vineyards in the late 1800s, but only more recently, in 2012, did Francesco Tornatore found his namesake winery. With the aim of showcasing the Etna terroir in its fullest, the wines are made with indigenous grapes grown in vineyards of varying altitudes.
The Etna Bianco bottling is an excellent introduction for white wine lovers, as it features carricante, a variety that balances fruity, floral, and herbal aromas with a hint of mineral salinity. Expect notes of green apple, white peach, and grapefruit, and a savory finish that lingers on the palate. This wine is refreshing and lively enough to sip solo, but it pairs just as well with salty snacks, a cheeseboard, or fresh watermelon.
San Felice - Borgo Chianti Classico
Sometimes, classic is best, and in Tuscany, that often means Chianti Classico. San Felice is an esteemed Italian producer, known for making wines that speak to tradition, while highlighting innovative techniques. With a keen sense for sustainability, San Felice is a prime source of delicious wines that preserve the attributes that make Tuscany and its nuanced terroir so iconic.
Borgo Chianti Classico is an excellent example of what the estate has to offer, with its blend of sangiovese (about 90%) and the remainder mostly pugnitello, a native variety you're unlikely to find widespread. It pairs perfectly well with sangiovese, enhancing the structure of the grape without detracting from its unique qualities. The result is a bold yet fresh red wine, with concentrated fruit aromas and delicate floral notes. Hints of ripe cherry, licorice, and spice mingle alongside smooth tannins. Whether you're hosting an elegant dinner party with sparklers and steak, nibbling on a charcuterie board, or flipping burgers to serve a crowd, this wine is a crowd-pleaser.
Luigi Bosca - De Sangre Malbec
When you're choosing red wines to serve for your Fourth of July bash, it's best to skip anything too robust or tannic if you don't know your crowd. Argentinian Malbec is an excellent option, as it boasts plenty of flavor and a bold palate, while simultaneously balancing it out with a velvety richness.
Luigi Bosca has been a family-run winery for four generations, since the founder arrived from Spain at the end of the 1800s. Over the years, several more vineyards have been added to the estate, providing a broader glimpse of the Mendoza wine region. With high altitude vineyards and varied terroir, the resulting wines are complex and showcase the quality of the fruit.
Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec is a great bottle to taste what the winery has to offer. Made with grapes from 70-year-old vines, the wine is pleasantly concentrated with notes of ripe red fruit. Hints of spice and coffee from the oak-aging process come out alongside the fruit, adding structure and complexity to this flavor-packed wine. The medium acidity makes this a solid option to pair with food; serve it with grilled steak, a rack of ribs, or even a simple cheese board.
Saini Vineyards - Dry Creek Valley Sonoma Zinfandel
Although zinfandel's origins date before its introduction to the U.S. in the 1800s, it is commonly thought of as America's grape, thanks to its widespread plantings. That said, it actually originates from Croatia where it's known as tribidrag, and has also been grown in southern Italy as primitivo since the 1700s. Nevertheless, American zinfandel is worthy in its own right, and an excellent wine to serve when celebrating the Fourth of July.
California has the most selection due to its greater vineyard acreage, including this bottle of Dry Creek Zinfandel by Saini Vineyards. The Sonoma County establishment was founded by a family of five generations of grape farmers, dedicated to tending to the land and highlighting its characteristics. This eventually led to opening a winery to transform the fruit into top-notch wines. This bottle of zinfandel will make an excellent accompaniment to your Independence Day BBQ spread, with its ripe berry aromas and juicy mouthfeel. Spices, licorice, vanilla, and a toasted essence add depth to the fruity character.
Ashlyn - Pinot Gris Willamette Valley
Pinot grigio gets a bad rap when it's mass produced, but there's so much more to the grape than cheaply made versions. In the U.S., Oregon is increasingly becoming recognized for its take on pinot gris, with plenty of fine bottles coming out of the Willamette Valley. Ashlyn Wines is a project combining a few companies and stellar winemakers, Bryan and Shellie Croft, leaders in the area for decades. With fruit harvested from around the Willamette Valley, Ashlyn wines offer a broad taste of Oregon's terroir.
Ashlyn Pinot Gris is made with organic grapes mainly selected from two areas with vineyards of around 30 years in age, planted in clay and marine sediment soil. The low intervention process starts in the vineyard where grapes are hand-harvested at the optimal time. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and aged on the lees in a combo of steel and neutral oak, adding depth and richness to the palate. It is made in the style of Alsatian pinot gris, with a rounded mouthfeel and fresh acidity. Notes of green apple, peach, citrus, and spice mingle, keeping every sip ultra bright. Serve this wine chilled to greet your guests, or pour it alongside a cheeseboard or fish tacos.
Laurenz V. - Singing Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner may be Austria's star white wine grape, but for the sake of serving something delicious, pick up a bottle for Independence Day too. This versatile grape produces a wide range of wine styles, from light and fresh bottles to those with more complexity and richness. Depending on the specific growing region and vinification style, you can end up with something quite distinct, but equally flavorful.
For the Fourth of July try Laurenz V. Singing Grüner Veltliner, an elegant wine that lives up to its melodic name. The winery focuses solely on this grape variety, excelling at showcasing its qualities and vibrant character, thanks in part to a unique vine trellis system. Singing is bright and vivacious, with plenty of acidity to keep it refreshing and pair well with assorted foods. It features grüner veltliner's recognizable white pepper kick, adding nuance to the palate. This tasty white wine is an excellent match for cookout favorites like deviled eggs, salads, and creamy dips.
Delta - Brut Rosé
Bubbles are a must when celebrating, and that's all the more true for a festive occasion like the Fourth of July. Keep it American with this dazzling bottle of Delta California Brut Rosé. Pink bubbles make it extra fun, ensuring this wine fits any atmosphere, whether you're grilling in your backyard or soaking up the sun at the lake. Delta for Environmental Change is a husband and wife venture based in California, with the mission to help combat climate change. Part of the winery's profits are allocated to help local and international foundations dedicated to improving the environment.
Delta Brut Rosé is made with organic pinot noir grapes grown in cool-climate sites on the Sonoma Coast. Winemaker Matt Iaconis has worked in vineyards around the world, especially honing in on pinot noir during his time in Burgundy. The results are evident in this bottle of bubbly. Notes of cherry, cranberry, and grapefruit are present, alongside hints of lavender, rose, cedar, and mushroom. This is an excellent bottle to serve with or without food; if you opt for the former, it'll make a delightful match with seafood and salty snacks.
Famiglia Cotarella - Sodale
If you're looking for a crowd-pleaser red, merlot can be a good bet, balancing richness and weight with fruitiness. While there are plenty of solid options in the U.S. and notably in France, Italy comes in second based on vineyard area. Here, it's grown in several areas, often blended with native grapes. Famiglia Cotarella produces a range of wines with international and indigenous grapes, including a prestigious merlot called Montiano.
For a humbler budget (especially if you're hosting), the winery makes Sodale, which is also 100% merlot hand-harvested from the same vineyards in Lazio, in the central region of western Italy. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged in oak, adding complexity while retaining freshness. The result is fruit-forward with balanced acidity and notes of cherry, raspberry, and a hint of vanilla. It's a great choice to pair with assorted grilled meats, and it fares just as well with chicken wings or a charcuterie board as with a juicy burger or grilled steak.
Pascal Jolivet - Attitude
A zesty sauvignon blanc wine is always a great choice, especially if you're serving it chilled and outdoors. Chances are you'll want to be soaking up the sunrays on the Fourth of July, and this bottle is the perfect match. Pascal Jolivet has vineyards in Sancerre in France's Loire Valley, but the popular region tends to garner a higher price point. Instead, opt for something just as bright and zingy, with a price tag that makes it easy to justify picking up a case for a crowd.
Pascal Jolivet Attitude is made with 100% sauvignon blanc grapes organically farmed in the Loire, vinified in a low-intervention style with indigenous yeasts. Per Jolivet's style, the wine is balanced, fresh, and precise. Expect a pleasant acidity with notes of lime, citrus, green apple, and hints of kiwi on the palate. True to the terroir, the wine has a welcome minerality that adds structure and elegance. Attitude is great as an aperitif while mingling, and just as delicious served with seafood, cheeses, and light snacks.
Langlois - Brut Réserve Crémant de Loire
One choice of sparkling wine isn't enough for proper Fourth of July celebrations. Opt for something French and classic to satisfy all tastes — there's no need for a Champagne budget though. Crémant is a delicious alternative produced following the same traditional method of secondary fermentation but in different regions and with a wider assortment of grape variety. Langlois-Chateau has been producing wines in the Loire Valley for over a century, and under the leadership of iconic Champagne house Boillinger for about half the duration.
The Brut Réserve Crémant de Loire is described as a true expression of the winery, combining freshness and elegance in every sip. Made with predominantly chenin blanc grapes and the remainder chardonnay and cabernet franc, this sparkling wine is lively and sophisticated, with hints of white flowers on the nose. Notes of pear, green apple, citrus, and ginger are displayed, alongside a creaminess from the lees aging that adds character and complexity. Serve it to get the festivities started, or pour it while the fireworks are going off; with or without food, it's an absolute treat.
Wente - Wetmore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
If you treat July 4 as an excuse to grill tomahawk steaks and endless ribs, then you might want to turn to a bolder wine with notable tannins to match all the meatiness. California cab is iconic for a reason, and it only makes sense to highlight the patriotic holiday with top notch American wine. Wente Family Vineyards has been in business for over a century, developing its own chardonnay clone and even producing wine for church masses during Prohibition. The winery continues to play a leading role in the industry, making and exporting wines.
The Wetmore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a fine example of Wente's stellar production. With notes of black currant, cassis, black cherry, and plum on the nose, it's an excellent complement to a meat-centric meal. Along with the fruit aromas it showcases oak influence and hints of cocoa, with rich tannins and a long finish. Savor this well-structured cabernet with good friends and a grilled meat spread.
Domaine Lafage - Miraflors Rosé
Any summertime gathering calls for a bottle of rosé, and the Fourth of July is no exception. Domaine Lafage is a proudly Catalan family-owned winery operating for two centuries and several generations in the south of France. With a varied portfolio of wines showcasing the local terroir, Lafage is a reputable producer that prioritizes organic and regenerative farming practices.
Miraflors is considered the winery's flagship rosé, showcasing the delicate pink hue typical of southern French rosés. The wine is a blend of grenache gris, grenache noir, and mourvèdre grapes grown close to the Mediterranean coast. The influence of the sea brings freshness to the glass with a balanced acidity that makes this a pleasure to sip. Notes of white peach, strawberry, and a subtle hint of spice add interest to the palate. Miraflors is great served solo as you celebrate the day, or paired with grilled seafood, chicken, salads, and appetizers.
Veramonte - Pinot Noir Reserva
Pinot noir is a versatile option if you want to bring wine to a Fourth of July party or are hosting a potluck. It pairs well with plenty of foods, and it's enjoyable to drink solo when lightly chilled. There are endless styles of pinot, and one pleasant bottle to try for the holiday is Veramonte's Pinot Noir Reserva. The Chilean wine is made with organic grapes grown in the Casablanca Valley, an increasingly popular coastal region for cool-climate varieties.
Veramonte is dedicated to highlighting the regional terroir, using a light touch in the cellar to allow the fruit to fully express itself. The pinot noir is fermented in whole clusters with native yeasts, then briefly aged in neutral oak. The result boasts aromas of red fruits, like raspberry, cherry, and strawberries. Hints of earth and spice add complexity to the wine and point to the cool climate. The tannins are smooth and silky on the palate, adding structure without dominating. Pair this pinot with grilled salmon or chicken for a savory match that should please most.