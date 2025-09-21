How To Make The Ultimate Cookies And Cream Milkshake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to drinkable sweets, milkshakes take the throne time and time again. Especially during the summer months when you want something cool and creamy to sip on, milkshakes are just the chilled, rich concoction that goes down like a drink but tastes like dessert. These days, you can find a wide range of milkshake flavors, ranging from classic vanilla to something decidedly more decked-out, like a toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake. With the popular creamy beverage donning increasingly outrageous arrays of sweet treats like brownie bites or even whole slices of cake, it only makes sense that Oreos might get in on the fun.

This ultimate cookies and cream milkshake recipe, devised by recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives Oreos (or any cookies-and-cream sandwich cookie) their time to shine. Rich, thick, cool, and creamy, this is everything you could possibly want from a milkshake, with the added decadence of a chocolate- and cookie crumb-rimmed glass. This milkshake truly is any Oreo or chocolate lovers dream come true, but despite being so opulent, it's actually very easy to make (only five ingredients necessary!).