How To Make The Ultimate Cookies And Cream Milkshake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to drinkable sweets, milkshakes take the throne time and time again. Especially during the summer months when you want something cool and creamy to sip on, milkshakes are just the chilled, rich concoction that goes down like a drink but tastes like dessert. These days, you can find a wide range of milkshake flavors, ranging from classic vanilla to something decidedly more decked-out, like a toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake. With the popular creamy beverage donning increasingly outrageous arrays of sweet treats like brownie bites or even whole slices of cake, it only makes sense that Oreos might get in on the fun.
This ultimate cookies and cream milkshake recipe, devised by recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives Oreos (or any cookies-and-cream sandwich cookie) their time to shine. Rich, thick, cool, and creamy, this is everything you could possibly want from a milkshake, with the added decadence of a chocolate- and cookie crumb-rimmed glass. This milkshake truly is any Oreo or chocolate lovers dream come true, but despite being so opulent, it's actually very easy to make (only five ingredients necessary!).
Gather the ingredients for this the ultimate cookies and cream milkshake recipe
To make this milkshake recipe, you will need Oreos (or a similar sandwich creme cookie), milk chocolate, heavy whipping cream, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk. To garnish your milkshake, you may also want to use some chocolate sauce and additional cookies.
Step 1: Add Oreos to a food processor
Add the Oreos to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend the cookies until crumbs form
Pulse for 15 to 20 seconds, until coarse crumbs are formed.
Step 3: Place some of the crumbs on a plate
Remove 2 tablespoons of the cookie crumbs and place on a plate or shallow bowl. Set the plate aside and set the remaining crumbs in the food processor aside.
Step 4: Combine chopped chocolate and some of the heavy cream
Add the chopped chocolate and 2 tablespoons of heavy cream to a bowl.
Step 5: Microwave to melt the chocolate
Slowly melt the chocolate in the microwave in 20 second increments, stirring each time, until melted.
Step 6: Dip the rim of your milkshake glass in the melted chocolate
Invert your chosen milkshake glass and dip the rim into the melted chocolate mixture.
Step 7: Roll the rim in Oreo crumbs
Remove the glass from the chocolate and immediately roll the edges onto the plate with crushed Oreos.
Step 8: Allow the chocolate rim to set
Set the glass aside for a few minutes to allow the rim to harden.
Step 9: Add remaining heavy cream to a bowl
Add the remaining heavy whipping cream to a bowl or stand mixer.
Step 10: Beat the cream until whipped
Beat until the cream is softly whipped.
Step 11: Add milkshake ingredients to a blender
Add the ice cream, milk, and remaining Oreo crumbs to a blender.
Step 12: Blend until smooth
Blend on high for 20 to 30 seconds.
Step 13: Pour the milkshake into the prepared glass
Pour the milkshake into the prepared glass.
Step 14: Top the milkshake with whipped cream
Top the milkshake with whipped cream.
Step 15: Decorate and serve the ultimate cookies and cream milkshake
Decorate the milkshake with extra chocolate sauce and Oreos if desired, then serve right away.
Pairs well with the ultimate cookies and cream milkshake
The Ultimate Cookies and Cream Milkshake Recipe
Oreo lovers (and milkshake lovers in general) are in for a treat with this decked-out, chocolate- and Oreo-rimmed ultimate cookies and cream milkshake.
Ingredients
- 6 Oreos (or similar sandwich creme cookie)
- ¼ cup milk chocolate, coarsely chopped
- ¾ cup heavy whipping cream, divided
- 1 ½ cups vanilla ice cream
- ½ cup whole milk
Directions
- Add the Oreos to a food processor.
- Pulse for 15 to 20 seconds, until coarse crumbs are formed.
- Remove 2 tablespoons of the cookie crumbs and place on a plate or shallow bowl. Set the plate aside and set the remaining crumbs in the food processor aside.
- Add the chopped chocolate and 2 tablespoons of heavy cream to a bowl.
- Slowly melt the chocolate in the microwave in 20 second increments, stirring each time, until melted.
- Invert your chosen milkshake glass and dip the rim into the melted chocolate mixture.
- Remove the glass from the chocolate and immediately roll the edges onto the plate with crushed Oreos.
- Set the glass aside for a few minutes to allow the rim to harden.
- Add the remaining heavy whipping cream to a bowl or stand mixer.
- Beat until the cream is softly whipped.
- Add the ice cream, milk, and remaining Oreo crumbs to a blender.
- Blend on high for 20 to 30 seconds.
- Pour the milkshake into the prepared glass.
- Top the milkshake with whipped cream.
- Decorate the milkshake with extra chocolate sauce and Oreos if desired, then serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,649
|Total Fat
|116.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|68.6 g
|Trans Fat
|2.3 g
|Cholesterol
|310.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|133.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|104.3 g
|Sodium
|571.6 mg
|Protein
|22.8 g
How can I switch up this milkshake recipe?
This cookies and cream milkshake is easily adaptable, depending on what you have on hand or what flavors you like best. There are quite a few Oreo flavors out there, so for a super simple switch up, try using mint or peanut butter Oreos for a different (but still chocolatey) flavor profile. Alternatively, you can add a different flavor of ice cream to your recipe for a different finish. You can swap out the traditional vanilla for a few scoops of chocolate ice cream instead, or coffee ice cream would add a nice depth while still pairing well with the chocolate flavor of the cookies.
For smaller swaps, you can add flavored cream to top off your drink for added decadence, and top the milkshake with caramel or fudge sauce instead of chocolate. While this recipe uses crushed cookies to rim the glass, try using some crushed salted pretzels, chocolate sprinkles, crushed ice cream cone, or mini marshmallows instead to give your milkshake a unique finish.
Can I prepare any part of this milkshake ahead of time?
While we would all likely agree that a milkshake is at it's best when it is freshly blended and served, there are definitely elements of this ultimate cookies and cream milkshake recipe that you can prepare ahead of time. The actual blending of the milkshake doesn't take long at all in this recipe, but you can blend the Oreo cookies in advance and store the cookie crumbs in an airtight container, ready for use the second a milkshake sounds good. Additionally, you can prepare the rim of your chosen glasses ahead of time, which will make the assembling and serving of this milkshake much quicker and less fussy, especially if you plan to enjoy them during a home movie night or for a fun sleepover. Simply dip the glasses in the chocolate mixture, roll them in the cookie crumbs, then pop them in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve up the milkshakes.
Of course, you might end up with milkshake leftovers, which can be stored in the fridge for up to two days in an airtight container. You may want to re-blend the milkshake (possibly with extra ice cream or added ice) before enjoying. The best way to restore your milkshake to its former glory is by adding a little more ice cream to the food processor before you blend everything, which will provide that added chill and thickened texture.