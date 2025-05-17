Oreo Fans Will Love This Cookies And Cream Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few things more scrumptious than cookies and cream, and this delightful combo is perfectly encapsulated in the humble Oreo. This wonder cookie is a delight when enjoyed all by itself, but can also be used in countless ways to make mouthwatering Oreo-forward desserts. Consider this deliciously simple cookies and cream pie among said pantheon of sweet treats.

From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pie uses Oreo crumbs to make a chocolatey pie crust that is oven-baked for added stability. A simple combination of cream cheese, whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla creates a wonderfully light-yet-rich filling, to which crumbled Oreos are added for even more cookie goodness. Chilled to perfection and then decorated with more whipped cream and Oreo crumbs, this cookies and cream pie is an absolute dream. With only 25 minutes of active preparation time, you can throw this pie recipe together and then leave it in the fridge ready to be enjoyed the next day. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make this cookies and cream pie, the perfect dessert for every Oreo lover out there.