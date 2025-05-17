Oreo Fans Will Love This Cookies And Cream Pie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are few things more scrumptious than cookies and cream, and this delightful combo is perfectly encapsulated in the humble Oreo. This wonder cookie is a delight when enjoyed all by itself, but can also be used in countless ways to make mouthwatering Oreo-forward desserts. Consider this deliciously simple cookies and cream pie among said pantheon of sweet treats.
From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pie uses Oreo crumbs to make a chocolatey pie crust that is oven-baked for added stability. A simple combination of cream cheese, whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla creates a wonderfully light-yet-rich filling, to which crumbled Oreos are added for even more cookie goodness. Chilled to perfection and then decorated with more whipped cream and Oreo crumbs, this cookies and cream pie is an absolute dream. With only 25 minutes of active preparation time, you can throw this pie recipe together and then leave it in the fridge ready to be enjoyed the next day. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make this cookies and cream pie, the perfect dessert for every Oreo lover out there.
Gather the ingredients for this cookies and cream pie
To begin this cookies and cream pie recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want plenty of chocolate creme sandwich cookies (Oreos or otherwise), butter, whipping cream, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, salt, and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Begin the pie crust
Begin the crust: Add the sandwich cookies to a food processor.
Step 3: Blitz the cookies
Blitz until the cookies have been reduced to crumbs.
Step 4: Mix with butter
Transfer cookie crumbs to a bowl and mix with melted butter to form a sand-like consistency.
Step 5: Form the pie crust
Press the mixture into the base and sides of an 8-inch cake tin.
Step 6: Bake the cookie crumb pie crust
Transfer crust to the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Once baked, remove and set aside to cool.
Step 7: Whip the cream
Begin the filling: Whip the cream with a whisk or hand mixer until soft peaks form.
Step 8: Beat the cream cheese
In a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until softened and smooth.
Step 9: Add the sugar, salt, and vanilla
Mix the confectioners' sugar, salt, and vanilla extract into the cream cheese.
Step 10: Fold in the cream
Fold in the whipped cream.
Step 11: Add crushed cookies
Fold in the crushed cookies.
Step 12: Fill the pie
Spoon the cookies and cream filling into the cooled pie crust. Transfer to the fridge and cool for at least 4 hours.
Step 13: Begin the decoration
To decorate, whip ¾ cup cream with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar to form stiff peaks.
Step 14: Pipe cream onto the pie
Pipe or dollop the fresh whipped cream on top of the pie.
Step 15: Finish and serve the cookies and cream pie
Sprinkle the cookie crumbs over the top of the cream before serving.
What drinks go with cookies and cream pie?
Cookies And Cream Pie Recipe
You barely need the oven for this cookies and cream pie. With cookies in the crust, filling, and garnish, it's a must-make for any Oreo lover in your life.
Ingredients
- For the pie crust
- 20 chocolate creme sandwich cookies (like Oreos)
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
- For the filling
- 1 ⅓ cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup cream cheese
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 10 crushed sandwich cookies
- For decoration
- ¾ cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 2 tablespoons sandwich cookie crumbs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Begin the crust: Add the sandwich cookies to a food processor.
- Blitz until the cookies have been reduced to crumbs.
- Transfer cookie crumbs to a bowl and mix with melted butter to form a sand-like consistency.
- Press the mixture into the base and sides of an 8-inch cake tin.
- Transfer crust to the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Once baked, remove and set aside to cool.
- Begin the filling: Whip the cream with a whisk or hand mixer until soft peaks form.
- In a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until softened and smooth.
- Mix the confectioners' sugar, salt, and vanilla extract into the cream cheese.
- Fold in the whipped cream.
- Fold in the crushed cookies.
- Spoon the cookies and cream filling into the cooled pie crust. Transfer to the fridge and cool for at least 4 hours.
- To decorate, whip ¾ cup cream with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar to form stiff peaks.
- Pipe or dollop the fresh whipped cream on top of the pie.
- Sprinkle the cookie crumbs over the top of the cream before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|656
|Total Fat
|47.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|26.4 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|114.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|39.2 g
|Sodium
|381.7 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
How can I switch up this cookies and cream pie?
This cookies and cream pie is an absolute dream of a dessert, and as well as being wonderfully simple to assemble it is also easy to adapt, making it a great recipe to keep on your radar. A great way to switch up this pie recipe is by using different flavored cookies, such as peanut butter or mint varieties of Oreos. These can be further enhanced by including a peanut butter swirl through the pie, or alternatively mixing a little peppermint extract into the cream mixture. With over 85 varieties of Oreo to have been created, you'll never grow bored.
For an even richer cookies and cream pie experience, why not add a layer of chocolate ganache, caramel, or chocolate cream to your pie? Alternatively, you can drizzle the top of the pie with melted chocolate to add something a little extra. Finally, adding different flavorings into the cream mixture can elevate your pie; hazelnut extract makes a delicious addition, or to make things decidedly more adult, mixing in a little bit of Baileys Original Irish cream will add a nice punch.
How should I store leftover pie?
This cookies and cream pie is so delicious you might well find that you don't end up with any leftovers, but in case you do, it is a good idea to know how best to store them. Due to the high dairy content of this pie, you are going to need to store it in the fridge to keep it safe for consumption. Make sure the pie is well wrapped, or transfer the pie into an airtight container before storing in the refrigerator. Stored this way, the pie can be safely enjoyed for up to 5 days.
This pie can also be frozen, allowing you to make it in advance for a gathering or to store leftovers to enjoy at a later date. The pie can be frozen whole or in individual slices. The pie crust can also be frozen by itself in case you want a delicious, ready-to-use pie crust to employ at a later date. Just remember to wrap up the pie really well to keep it nice and airtight.