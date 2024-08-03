Ah, tiramisu — the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity in the pudding department. This popular coffee flavored dessert is just one of many great culinary creations to come out of Italy, and since its creation roughly half a century ago, it has spawned a thousand variations that pay homage to the iconic coffee-, cocoa-, and cream-flavored pudding.

Every coffee lover's favorite no-bake dessert can now be enjoyed as a drink with this boozy tiramisu latte recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. This beverage takes the classic flavors of tiramisu and reassembles them into drink form by combining fresh espresso and cocoa with rich, frothy milk and a thick cream and mascarpone topping. Spiked with a shot of Kahlúa, dusted off with cocoa powder (to keep things traditional), and served with a lady finger biscuit for dipping, this boozy tiramisu latte makes for a particularly decadent and creamy accompaniment to any lazy afternoon when you're looking for a little bit of luxury in a mug.