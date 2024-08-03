Boozy Tiramisu Latte Recipe
Ah, tiramisu — the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity in the pudding department. This popular coffee flavored dessert is just one of many great culinary creations to come out of Italy, and since its creation roughly half a century ago, it has spawned a thousand variations that pay homage to the iconic coffee-, cocoa-, and cream-flavored pudding.
Every coffee lover's favorite no-bake dessert can now be enjoyed as a drink with this boozy tiramisu latte recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. This beverage takes the classic flavors of tiramisu and reassembles them into drink form by combining fresh espresso and cocoa with rich, frothy milk and a thick cream and mascarpone topping. Spiked with a shot of Kahlúa, dusted off with cocoa powder (to keep things traditional), and served with a lady finger biscuit for dipping, this boozy tiramisu latte makes for a particularly decadent and creamy accompaniment to any lazy afternoon when you're looking for a little bit of luxury in a mug.
Gather the ingredients for this boozy tiramisu latte recipe
To begin this boozy tiramisu latte recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want mascarpone, heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, fresh espresso, whole milk, and Kahlúa. To complete the tiramisu aspect of this drink, you will want a ladyfinger biscuit to serve alongside the latte.
Step 1: Mix the mascarpone cream
Add the mascarpone, heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract to a bowl. Mix until smooth and thickened.
Step 2: Transfer to a piping bag
Transfer the mascarpone mixture to a piping bag with a large nozzle. Set to one side.
Step 3: Heat the milk
Heat the milk in a pan or in the microwave.
Step 4: Froth the milk
Froth the milk using a milk foamer.
Step 5: Prepare the cup
Add the granulated sugar and cocoa powder to a mug.
Step 6: Add the espresso
Pour the espresso shot over the sugar and cocoa. Stir to combine.
Step 7: Pour in the milk
Pour the frothy hot milk into the mug.
Step 8: Add the Kahlúa
Add the Kahlúa to the latte.
Step 9: Pipe on the cream
Pipe the mascarpone mixture on the top of the latte.
Step 10: Serve
Dust with cocoa powder before serving with a ladyfinger biscuit or two.
- ⅓ cup mascarpone
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, plus extra, for dusting
- 1 ounce espresso, hot and fresh
- 7 ounces whole milk
- 1 ounce Kahlúa
- 1 ladyfinger biscuit, to serve, or to taste
Can you make this tiramisu latte vegan?
When you think of tiramisu, chances are that the first image that pops into your head is a highly creamy, dairy-heavy dessert. While cream is most definitely used in what we call tiramisu today, the original recipe didn't contain any heavy cream at all. It used a mixture of sugar, eggs, and mascarpone instead. So, it's safe to say that the creamy element of a tiramisu is definitely adaptable, which is good news for those who are dairy intolerant or follow a vegan diet.
To make this boozy tiramisu latte dairy-free, you'll need to substitute out the mascarpone for a vegan cream cheese. If you are unable to source this ingredient, the cream mixture can be made entirely using a vegan heavy cream substitution. You'll want to source a vegan cream that is whippable, such as coconut cream or soy cream. While plenty of stores these days have a stock of vegan friendly products, if you are finding it hard to find this ingredient, you can simply use chilled full-fat coconut milk to whip up for your latte topping. Finally, you will want to find a suitable substitute for the milk used in the latte. You may already have a personal preference, but if not, we highly recommend oat milk to give you a super-creamy latte with a lovely, frothy finish.
What other customizations can you make to this tiramisu latte?
Tiramisu works wonderfully when it's spiked with a little alcohol, and this recipe uses the liqueur Kahlúa to add to the delicious coffee flavor of the drink. If you don't have any Kahlúa available to you, there are some other great options that can give this tiramisu latte a boozy kick. Marsala wine is a classic accompaniment to tiramisu, and Amaretto can add a delicious, nutty finish to the drink. Spiced rum also pairs wonderfully with this drink, adding a deep spiced caramel flavor that goes down like a treat. It is also possible to create this latte without booze if you prefer to keep things alcohol-free.
To add a different taste element to your tiramisu latte, especially if you opt out of the booze, a variety of different syrups can give you different flavor finishes. Vanilla, salted caramel, or a nut syrup, such as hazelnut or macadamia, are delicious additions. for a simpler flavor adaption, a pinch of cinnamon will bring a little spicy warmth.
For the warm summer months when a hot drink doesn't sound so appealing, you can adapt this drink to make an iced tiramisu latte. Simply add a handful of ice cubes to your cup and either keep the milk cold or omit it all together. An iced tiramisu latte makes for the perfect creamy treat on a hot day.