The Best Way To Store A Milkshake To Enjoy Later

Milkshakes are as classic as it gets: A combination of milk and ice cream with other fruits or sweet snacks blended in. Although simple, it's nice to have a dessert you can drink, especially when you're in situations where you can't chew. But whether you're taste-testing fast food milkshakes like we did, making your own, picking one up from a convenience store, or simply too full from dinner, you might need to store your milkshake for later.

While the freezer is an option, you'll have to wait an absurd amount of time for the milkshake to defrost and melt back into its original liquid form. And even then, the consistency likely won't be as it originally was. This is why it's best to store milkshakes in the fridge for optimal texture while keeping them from spoiling.

When storing your milkshake in the fridge, you will want to transfer the beverage to an airtight or glass container to ensure it will stay fresh for its allotted time. This is important because the higher the chance of air seeping in, the more chance there will be for bacteria to enter.