The Best Way To Store A Milkshake To Enjoy Later
Milkshakes are as classic as it gets: A combination of milk and ice cream with other fruits or sweet snacks blended in. Although simple, it's nice to have a dessert you can drink, especially when you're in situations where you can't chew. But whether you're taste-testing fast food milkshakes like we did, making your own, picking one up from a convenience store, or simply too full from dinner, you might need to store your milkshake for later.
While the freezer is an option, you'll have to wait an absurd amount of time for the milkshake to defrost and melt back into its original liquid form. And even then, the consistency likely won't be as it originally was. This is why it's best to store milkshakes in the fridge for optimal texture while keeping them from spoiling.
When storing your milkshake in the fridge, you will want to transfer the beverage to an airtight or glass container to ensure it will stay fresh for its allotted time. This is important because the higher the chance of air seeping in, the more chance there will be for bacteria to enter.
Store-bought milkshakes versus homemade
If you purchase a store-bought milkshake, it will last longer in the refrigerator compared to the milkshakes you make at home. This is because of the preservatives included to extend the shelf-life of a product. If you don't open it right away, it will last about a week. Once you break the seal, you should consume it within two days. Meanwhile, a homemade milkshake will last three days at the most.
When storing a milkshake in your fridge, make sure your fridge is set at an appropriate temperature — between 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything colder than that could harden your milkshake. To help with any texture problems, such as thinning or separating, an easy fix is re-blending the milkshake when you're ready to serve. You can add one to one and a half scoops of ice cream, or a few ice cubes when reblending for an extra chill and to help thicken the shake-up.
The next time you're going to make your own milkshakes (if you need recipes — we have our own old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe and an iconic chocolate one), utilize these tips so that you can still have a fresh, cold milkshake ready to enjoy.