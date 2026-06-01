37 BBQ Recipes To Tackle Your Next Cookout Like A Pitmaster

Outdoor cookouts are a staple of the summer season, and there's no better way to get prepared than by firing up your grill and inviting a group of friends over. If you're lacking inspiration or used to sticking to the same old dishes, we've compiled a selection of recipes created by Tasting Table recipe developers to guide your next grill session. From hearty meat mains to classic burgers, seafood, and some vegetarian favorites, no one will leave your place hungry.

These barbecue recipes will land you the undisputed role of pitmaster at all subsequent cookouts, and there are plenty of ideas to keep you going all summer. Most of these dishes front-load the prep work with tasty marinades or involve simple assembly post food prep, ensuring you can chill out while you flip some food on the grill. Fill your summer dining menu with these delicious barbecue recipes that will give you serious credit at any future gathering.