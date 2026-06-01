37 BBQ Recipes To Tackle Your Next Cookout Like A Pitmaster
Outdoor cookouts are a staple of the summer season, and there's no better way to get prepared than by firing up your grill and inviting a group of friends over. If you're lacking inspiration or used to sticking to the same old dishes, we've compiled a selection of recipes created by Tasting Table recipe developers to guide your next grill session. From hearty meat mains to classic burgers, seafood, and some vegetarian favorites, no one will leave your place hungry.
These barbecue recipes will land you the undisputed role of pitmaster at all subsequent cookouts, and there are plenty of ideas to keep you going all summer. Most of these dishes front-load the prep work with tasty marinades or involve simple assembly post food prep, ensuring you can chill out while you flip some food on the grill. Fill your summer dining menu with these delicious barbecue recipes that will give you serious credit at any future gathering.
1. Grilled Balsamic Flank Steak
This flank steak recipe eliminates any worry of tough meat with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil-based marinade. Alliums and fresh herbs add plenty of flavor as the meat marinates for a few hours or overnight, ensuring the meat is tender and savory, requiring little other adornment. Cut it across the grain for delicious results that will rival pricier cuts of meat.
Recipe: Grilled Balsamic Flank Steak
2. Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
Chicken is a staple at any well-rounded cookout, and this Mediterranean-inspired thigh recipe is sure to be a hit. The lemon, spice, and herb marinade does all the heavy lifting here, infusing plenty of flavor with minimal effort. Just let the marinade soak in and do its thing, then grill the thighs on both sides before slicing them up to serve on a platter.
Recipe: Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
3. Grilled Tomahawk Rib-Eye Steak with Fines Herbs Compound Butter
For a fancy cookout your friends will remember, a grilled tomahawk rib-eye steak hits the spot. Highlight this pricey cut with a reverse-sear method for a consistent, juicy cook and an impressively caramelized crust. Let the meat shine by serving it with a herby homemade compound butter and a simple side dish.
Recipe: Grilled Tomahawk Rib-Eye Steak with Fines Herbs Compound Butter
4. Margarita-Inspired Marinated Flank Steak
If your cookout drink of choice is a margarita or you're throwing a themed event, this marinated flank steak is the perfect match. The flank steak gets a marinade that combines tangy lime with bold and sweet flavors from tequila and agave syrup. With so much goodness packed into the marinade, a quick pass on the grill and a squeeze of lime juice is all you need to complete this dish — and a margarita, of course.
5. Beef Bulgogi Kebabs
Bring the Korean-BBQ experience to your backyard cookout with this savory bulgogi kebab recipe. The marinade includes ingredients like pear to tenderize the meat, along with sweet, salty, nutty, and spicy components to add depth. The skewered portions are perfect for serving a crowd at an outdoor event. Add a little pizzazz by topping them with sliced scallion greens and sesame seeds for the perfect finishing touch, and consider serving banchan for the ultimate Korean BBQ party.
Recipe: Beef Bulgogi Kebabs
6. 2-Ingredient Grilled Garlic Picanha Steak
This minimal-ingredient recipe proves great taste doesn't have to be complicated. Top sirloin cap is an affordable option and ideal if you're hosting a group and want to show off your pitmaster skills. Grill it with garlic butter, then slice it up for easy sharing. Don't forget an extra dose of garlic butter for serving to double down on the savory flavor.
7. Herby Grilled Flat Iron Steak
If you're not grilling flat iron steaks at your cookout, you're missing out. This cut is budget-friendly yet delicious, making it a winner when you're the resident pitmaster in charge of feeding a crowd. It requires minimal cook time, so you don't have to stand over a hot grill all day. Just amp up the flavors by serving the sliced steaks with a caper marinade and some fresh parsley to make it pop.
Recipe: Herby Grilled Flat Iron Steak
8. Garlic and Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs
If you think cookouts are just about meat, these tasty salmon and veggie skewers will make you reconsider your go-to menu. Lemon, garlic, and honey pair well with the fatty fish while adding a caramelized element to the vegetables. For a healthy dish that's easy to execute while hosting and doesn't skimp on flavor, these kebabs are a winner.
9. Grilled Veggie Skewers with Herby Yogurt Sauce
These grilled veggie skewers will win over any veggie lovers at your cookout. They're easy to customize based on the ingredients you have on hand, just make sure to keep the vegetable chunks large and uniform so they cook evenly and don't fall through the grates. Once the vegetables develop a nice color and become tender, serve them with a lemon, yogurt, and herb dipping sauce.
10. Cajun Grilled Salmon
If you're looking for a flavorful seasoning that stands out on the grill, this salmon recipe proves that Cajun spices are the answer. The combination of the fish's fatty character with the smoky, spicy dry rub is a winner. The spices start to caramelize on the grill, creating a blackened crust. Serve the salmon with a squeeze of lemon juice for a burst of tanginess that pops.
Recipe: Cajun Grilled Salmon
11. Sweet and Spicy Grilled Shrimp
Contrasting flavors set this grilled shrimp recipe apart from the rest at your cookout with minimal effort. This easy marinade makes use of premade chili garlic sauce and honey, so you don't need to fuss around with a lot of ingredients for your cookout prep. Once grilled, the shrimp develops a subtly caramelized character that pairs well with fresh cilantro and lime.
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Grilled Shrimp
12. Souvlaki-Style Grilled Shrimp
For an easy recipe to serve grilled shrimp at your cookout, get inspired by souvlaki. Use a simple marinade featuring lemon, garlic, oregano, and a hint of paprika, and skewer the shrimp to avoid any falls through the grates. Take the souvlaki experience a step further by serving the shrimp with warm pita and tzatziki to round it out.
Recipe: Souvlaki-Style Grilled Shrimp
13. Shrimp and Chorizo Skewers with Lime Aioli
Pairing shrimp and chorizo is a bold duo that will have your cookout guests praising the pitmaster. Play up the flavors with a zesty marinade, then prep skewers alternating between shrimp, sliced chorizo, and sliced onion. Serve the grilled skewers with a homemade lime aioli (a food processor is your best friend here) and fresh cilantro to add a creamy, herbaceous element to the party.
14. Grilled Tofu with Mango Salsa
Satisfy vegetarians and meat-eaters alike by serving grilled tofu at your next cookout. Since it's pretty much a sponge for flavor, a bold marinade with lime juice, maple syrup, soy sauce, and other ingredients is an excellent match. Serve the tofu with a tasty mango and avocado salsa with jalapeño and lime for a flavor fiesta that easily competes against meaty mains.
Recipe: Grilled Tofu with Mango Salsa
15. Best Lamb Burger
For a twist on a classic beef burger, lamb is an excellent alternative. You can easily prepare the patties in advance, using herbs like mint and coriander to brighten the gamey meat. When stomachs start to growl, grill the patties and serve them with lightly toasted buns, red onions, greens, and seasoned mayo featuring loads of fresh herbs.
Recipe: Best Lamb Burger
16. Sausage Burger with Peppers and Onions
Switch up your burger game by making sausage patties from scratch. Just season ground pork with a mixture of herbs and spices to bring it into sausage territory. Add a gourmet touch to your cookout by serving the patties stacked on a focaccia bun along with cheese and veggies. Skip the usual lettuce and tomato; instead, add caramelized peppers, fennel, and onions drizzled with honey to infuse these meaty bites with sweetness.
17. Bourbon-Chile Barbecue Grilled Chicken
This grilled chicken will make you the reigning pitmaster of any cookout, and no one will realize how easy it is to make. Use a premade bourbon-chile barbecue sauce for your marinade to keep it simple. Once your gathering is underway, fire up the grill and let the aromas take over the space. Be sure to brush the chicken with additional barbecue sauce near the end of cooking so it's brimming with flavor.
18. Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers
These chicken thigh skewers pack loads of flavor thanks to a savory za'atar and olive oil marinade that coats every bite. You'll have plenty of time to socialize, considering they only need to cook for several minutes per side on the grill. Once cooked through and lightly charred, serve the za'atar chicken with a lemon and garlic yogurt dipping sauce to tie it all together.
Recipe: Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers
19. Tahini-Marinated Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
Tahini is the superstar ingredient that transforms this grilled chicken. The sesame paste brings an earthy element to the marinade, which pairs well with tangy lemon, spices, and fresh herbs for a bright kick. Use it to coat the chicken before grilling it to a nice char, and save a bit of marinade to mix into yogurt as a dipping sauce.
20. Grilled Char Siu Chicken
This bright red grilled chicken recipe will set your cookout up for success. It gets its color from a pureed marinade made with ketchup, soy sauce, Sriracha, five-spice powder, beet, and other ingredients. Aside from infusing the chicken with color, the combination balances sweet, spicy, nutty, and salty flavors into every bite, bringing a variation to classic barbecue flavors that your guests are sure to love.
Recipe: Grilled Char Siu Chicken
21. Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Kebabs
Mix and match your cookout menu with these chicken and vegetable kebabs. Get the chicken extra tender with a yogurt marinade seasoned with saffron and assorted spices. Once you're ready to get the fire going, thread chicken pieces through a skewer alternating with bell peppers and onions (or your veggies of choice). You'll want to serve the grilled kebabs with flatbread and fresh herbs for a bright touch.
22. Beer-Can Chicken on a Grill
If you're sipping brews as the pitmaster anyway, save half a can for this whole chicken recipe. Season the chicken with a dry rub blending sweet, smoky, and spicy flavors. Once it's time to grill, place the beer in the chicken cavity and cook it on indirect heat for an hour or so until it's done and the skin is charred. This method guarantees a crispy exterior and a juicy interior.
Recipe: Beer-Can Chicken on a Grill
23. Smoky Chipotle Burgers
Elevate your burger game by mixing chipotle chiles in adobo along with seasonings into your ground beef to make patties. With such flavor-packed meat patties, you can keep the rest of the garnishes simple. Melted cheese and sliced avocado add a creamy texture and decadence, while an adobo mayo calls back to the smoky flavors of the meat.
Recipe: Smoky Chipotle Burgers
24. Easy Ranch Burger
If you can't get enough ranch dressing in your life, feature the ingredient in a burger at your next cookout. Just mix a pack of seasoning into the ground beef before shaping your patties. Grill them as usual, adding cheese near the end until melted. With so much flavor in the patty, you'll just need to prep simple toppings like lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Recipe: Easy Ranch Burger
25. Beef Burger Patties
You'll be crowned the top pitmaster when you serve these burgers at your cookout. Make your own ground beef blend with chuck, brisket, and short ribs. With so much flavor in the meat, salt and pepper are all you need for seasoning. Similarly, you won't want to get too elaborate with toppings and garnishes. Simple is best to let the nuances of the beef cuts shine.
Recipe: Beef Burger Patties
26. Jerk-Marinated Pork Chop
Add bold flavors to your cookout by prepping a homemade jerk marinade for pork chops. A staple of Jamaican cuisine, jerk combines a multitude of spices, including allspice, nutmeg, Scotch bonnet peppers, ginger, and cloves. As the chops grill, the blend of sweet, spicy, and savory ingredients in the paste gets an extra dose of flavor from the smoky charring effect. Sit back and prepare to receive some fiery compliments.
Recipe: Jerk-Marinated Pork Chop
27. Grilled Pork Belly with Peach Salsa
Show off your grill skills with this pork belly recipe. While it may not be as common a cooking method for this cut, the grill is perfect for rendering fat and leaving a crisp exterior and juicy, tender center. Serve the pork with a summery salsa featuring white peach, cherry tomatoes, mint, cilantro, and other additions to add brightness to this rich dish. You'll woo your guests with the sweet and savory combination.
28. Sticky Hoisin Pork Steak
Mix up your cookout repertoire with this hoisin pork steak inspired by takeout favorites. You'll easily elevate this budget cut of pork with a bold marinade featuring hoisin, five-spice powder, and more. Make sure to keep brushing the marinade over the pork as it cooks so the sauce has time to become delightfully sticky and rich. Steamed buns and fresh greens could be the perfect accompaniment to this sweet and savory dish.
Recipe: Sticky Hoisin Pork Steak
29. Chipotle-Adobo Pork Chops
Impress your guests with this smoky dish that comes together in a pinch. Use canned chipotles in adobo and lime to make a smoky, tangy marinade that will seriously enhance ordinary pork chops. After the chops develop char on the grill, they have a crisp, caramelized exterior, sealing in a tender cut.
Recipe: Chipotle-Adobo Pork Chops
30. Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri
Argentinians are arguably the pitmasters of South America, so follow their lead and grill up a simply seasoned skirt steak. Then, elevate it with an easy and fresh chimichurri drizzled over top. You'll want to make extra once your guests get a taste of the herby blend of parsley, oregano, alliums, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
31. Grilled Tandoori Pork Chops
Infuse an Indian flair to your cookout with these grilled tandoori pork chops. The marinade combines yogurt, lime juice, ground spices, and other ingredients, helping infuse flavor and tenderize the meat — none of your guests will have anything to complain about. Serve the grilled pork chops with chutney, naan, and fresh cilantro to tie this dish together.
Recipe: Grilled Tandoori Pork Chops
32. Grilled Clams with Garlic Butter
If you live anywhere near the sea, a cookout may very well be synonymous with fresh seafood. Prep a simple garlic butter ahead of time and keep it chilled until the big day. Grilling clams might be intimidating for first-timers, but all you have to do is place them directly on the grates until they start to open. Toss them with melted garlic butter, and be sure to serve them with some bread to mop up the juices.
Recipe: Grilled Clams with Garlic Butter
33. Grilled Tri Tip with Blackberry Mustard
Bring out a tri tip steak to wow your guests. The cut fares well on the grill, caramelizing subtly and taking on plenty of flavor with just a simple salt and pepper rub. But to really amaze your fellow diners, serve it with a homemade blackberry mustard that'll bring sweetness and a sharp bite to this easy dish.
34. Grilled Hanger Steak
Hanger steaks are increasingly popular cuts, and they fare well with a marinade and a quick pass through the grill. No need to keep your guests waiting, you'll be slinging steaks in no time. Just marinate the meat for a couple of hours and then grill. Once it's cooked and sliced, serve the steak with a caper and herb sauce for extra bold flavors.
Recipe: Grilled Hanger Steak
35. Dry-Rub Grilled Spicy Tuna
Tuna steaks are just as worthy as beef steaks at any barbecue cookout. Season them with a dry rub, so they develop a blackened crust after spending a few minutes grilling on each side. Avoid overcooking the fish, or you'll miss out on a tender bite and end up with something comparable to canned tuna. Serve the steaks with a green salad for a light but flavor-packed meal.
Recipe: Dry-Rub Grilled Spicy Tuna
36. Tequila and Lime Grilled Chicken
You may be serving tequila shots with lime at your cookout, but be sure to save some to mix into a marinade along with brown sugar, oregano, ancho chile powder, garlic, and fresh cilantro. The acidic marinade helps tenderize the chicken and adds a bright touch to the spiced profile. Serve the grilled with extra lime wedges and fresh cilantro to play up the vibrant flavors.
Recipe: Tequila and Lime Grilled Chicken
37. Grilled Jalapeño-Honey Chicken Wings
No cookout is complete without chicken wings, especially when they feature a sweet and spicy marinade. This one incorporates pantry staples like honey, sherry vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce, along with fresh ingredients like cilantro, garlic, lime zest, and jalapeños to balance out the richness. Grill the wings until they're nice and charred, then serve them with lime wedges for an extra tangy kick.