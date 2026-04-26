Beef Bulgogi Kebabs Recipe

By Michelle McGlinn  and Tasting Table Staff
beef bulgogi skewers on a plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

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If you've ever enjoyed a night at a Korean BBQ restaurant, you know that bulgogi is an integral part of the experience. Classic Korean bulgogi involves marinated strips of meat that are seared over the grill and served alongside traditional banchan. The marinade is what really sets bulgogi apart, with ingredients like spicy gochujang, umami-packed soy sauce, and subtly sweet pear transforming meats like beef into smoky seared pieces layered with flavor.

While it's easy enough to recreate Korean BBQ at home by purchasing a tabletop smokeless grill, you can also use appliances you already have for a similar experience. These beef bulgogi kebabs developed with Michelle McGlinn lace bulgogi-marinated sirloin chunks through skewers so that the beef can be seared easily on an outdoor grill or stovetop griddle. The result is a smoky, flavorful beef ready to be served with banchan like kimchi and cucumber, or alongside other grilled vegetables for a Korean-style summer BBQ.

Gather the ingredients for beef bulgogi kebabs

Beef bulgogi kebab ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The best cuts of beef to use for traditional beef bulgogi are top sirloin or ribeye, which are flavorful cuts that sear quickly on the grill. For this recipe, purchase either cut and, instead of slicing thinly like typical bulgogi preparations, slice the beef into 1-inch cubes. For the marinade, you'll need soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, gochujang, vegetable oil, scallions, and a pear –- while the traditional pear used in bulgogi marinades is the Korean (or Nashi) pear, you can also use Bosc pears for a similar result.

Step 1: Combine the marinade ingredients

marinade ingredients in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the pear, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, gochujang, vegetable oil, and scallion whites to a bowl.

Step 2: Whisk to combine

marinade combined in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Whisk to combine into a mostly smooth sauce.

Step 3: Add the beef

Beef chunks in marinade Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Mix the beef into the marinade and submerge as much as possible.

Step 4: Marinate the beef

marinating beef in a plastic bag Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Cover or transfer to a bag and marinate in the fridge for 8 hours.

Step 5: Heat up the grill

preheating grill on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When ready to make the kebabs, preheat the grill to 400 F or medium-high heat.

Step 6: Place kebabs on grill

kebabs arranged on a grill top Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Thread the meat onto metal skewers (or soaked bamboo skewers) and place over direct heat on the grill.

Step 7: Grill the beef

grilled kebabs on a grill Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Grill, rotating halfway through, for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until beef is cooked to medium doneness.

Step 8: Serve the bulgogi kebabs

beef bulgogi kebabs on a platter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To serve, sprinkle with scallion greens and sesame seeds, if desired.

What to serve with beef bulgogi kebabs

Beef Bulgogi Kebabs Recipe

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These beef bulgogi kebabs feature sirloin chunks that are marinated overnight and then grilled to buttery, tender perfection.

Prep Time
8.17
hours
Cook Time
8
minutes
servings
4
Servings
beef bulgogi skewers on a plate
Total time: 8 hours, 18 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup peeled and grated pear
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon peeled and grated ginger
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 scallions, white finely chopped, greens sliced and reserved
  • 1 ½ pounds thick top sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Optional Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, for topping

Directions

  1. Add the pear, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, gochujang, vegetable oil, and scallion whites to a bowl.
  2. Whisk to combine into a mostly smooth sauce.
  3. Mix the beef into the marinade and submerge as much as possible.
  4. Cover or transfer to a bag and marinate in the fridge for 8 hours.
  5. When ready to make the kebabs, preheat the grill to 400 F or medium-high heat.
  6. Thread the meat onto metal skewers (or soaked bamboo skewers) and place over direct heat on the grill.
  7. Grill, rotating halfway through, for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until beef is cooked to medium doneness.
  8. To serve, sprinkle with scallion greens and sesame seeds, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 564
Total Fat 42.1 g
Saturated Fat 11.3 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 132.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 9.2 g
Dietary Fiber 0.9 g
Total Sugars 5.9 g
Sodium 1,124.9 mg
Protein 36.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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Can I add vegetables to these beef kebabs?

beef kebabs on a plate with rice and vegetables Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

While beef bulgogi is typically served surrounded by small portions of other sliced meats and pickled vegetables, kebabs are often served with vegetables on the same skewer, making them an easy all-in-one meal for larger grills. While some chefs recommend cooking the vegetables on their own skewers when making kebabs on the grill, there are benefits to cooking the meat and vegetables together. As long as they are similar sizes, cooking the meat and veg together can add flavor and moisture to each component.

To maintain the Korean BBQ inspiration of these skewers with vegetables, we recommend adding 2-inch slices of scallions in between each cube of steak, which take on a smoky flavor when charred. You can also add small pieces of eggplant or even a few slices of kimchi, which take on a more complex flavor when grilled. You can also opt for classic kebab veggies like yellow onion, zucchini, or tomatoes, slicing each around the same size as the steak.

Do I have to marinate the beef for 8 hours?

We've all been there — guests arrive unexpectedly or we simply forget to prep the dinner we had planned and we don't have time for an 8-hour marinade. The short answer is that yes, you can whisk together the marinade and throw in the beef for as little as 20 minutes, but the longer answer is that your beef won't be quite as tender and flavorful with a 20-minute marinade.

In 20 minutes, the beef will absorb some of the flavor of the marinade, and you'll likely still taste the bulgogi flavor in the beef. To emphasize the flavor, you can brush the marinade onto the beef while grilling. If you have 6 to 8 hours, the marinade will do more heavy lifting, tenderizing the beef into juicy, buttery morsels that have a deep flavor throughout. You can even marinade up to 24 hours in advance, but don't be tempted to go any longer than that –- the marinade will begin to break down the beef and cause a gritty, chewy texture.

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