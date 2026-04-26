Beef Bulgogi Kebabs Recipe

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If you've ever enjoyed a night at a Korean BBQ restaurant, you know that bulgogi is an integral part of the experience. Classic Korean bulgogi involves marinated strips of meat that are seared over the grill and served alongside traditional banchan. The marinade is what really sets bulgogi apart, with ingredients like spicy gochujang, umami-packed soy sauce, and subtly sweet pear transforming meats like beef into smoky seared pieces layered with flavor.

While it's easy enough to recreate Korean BBQ at home by purchasing a tabletop smokeless grill, you can also use appliances you already have for a similar experience. These beef bulgogi kebabs developed with Michelle McGlinn lace bulgogi-marinated sirloin chunks through skewers so that the beef can be seared easily on an outdoor grill or stovetop griddle. The result is a smoky, flavorful beef ready to be served with banchan like kimchi and cucumber, or alongside other grilled vegetables for a Korean-style summer BBQ.