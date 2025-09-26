Our Steak Kabobs Recipe Is Juicy, Buttery, And Melt-In-Your-Mouth Tender
There is something primitive in the appeal of a kabob. Whether you like to grill chunks of meat or you prefer fresh vegetables, skewering food onto sticks and cooking it over a fire (or in the oven) is an alluring way to prepare and serve a meal that brings out the best flavors in each ingredient. This style of cooking is both ancient and global, with cuisines all around the world having their own versions of the humble kabob.
This steak kabobs with garlic butter recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the simple yet timeless combination of steak and garlic butter and transforms it into grill-worthy skewers. Tender chunks of sirloin steak are threaded onto skewers alongside a mixture of colorful veggies: bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. These kabobs can then be thrown on a grill or cooked in a broiler while you mix up a delicious garlic butter laced with a touch of lemon and parsley for added freshness. Then simply liberally brush the homemade garlic butter onto your perfectly browned steak kabobs for a mouthwateringly buttery and tender dish that can be ready in under half an hour. Read on to find out how you can rustle up these steak kabobs with garlic butter that is perfect for steak lovers.
Gather the ingredients for this steak kabobs with garlic butter recipe
To begin this steak kabobs with garlic butter recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the kabobs, you will want thick-cut sirloin steak, an onion, button mushrooms, bell peppers, olive oil, and salt and pepper for seasoning. For the garlic butter, you will need butter, garlic cloves, lemon juice, fresh parsley, and further salt and pepper.
Step 1: Prepare an oven rack
Prepare an oven tray with a wire rack by lining it with foil.
Step 2: Dice the steak
Dice the steak into 1-inch chunks.
Step 3: Assemble the kabobs
Thread the diced sirloin steak, onion pieces, mushrooms, and bell peppers onto skewers, alternating between each ingredient until all are used up.
Step 4: Heat the broiler
Heat the broiler to a high temperature.
Step 5: Brush the kabobs with oil and season
Brush the steak kabobs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Mix the garlic butter
In a bowl, combine the melted butter, crushed garlic, lemon juice, fresh parsley, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 7: Add the kabobs to the oven tray
Place the kabobs onto the prepared oven tray.
Step 8: Cook for a few minutes
Place the tray high up under the broiler and cook the kabobs for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 9: Turn the kabobs
Remove the tray from the broiler and turn the kabobs.
Step 10: Cook until browned
Cook the kabobs under the broiler for another 4 to 5 minutes until browned.
Step 11: Brush with garlic butter
Remove from the broiler and brush liberally with the garlic butter mixture.
Step 12: Serve the kabobs
Serve immediately, with more garlic butter for dipping.
Ingredients
- For the kabobs
- 2 pounds thick-cut sirloin steak
- 1 medium onion, diced into 1-inch chunks
- 1 ½ cups button mushrooms
- 2 medium bell peppers, diced into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the garlic butter
- ⅓ cup butter, melted
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Prepare an oven tray with a wire rack by lining it with foil.
- Dice the steak into 1-inch chunks.
- Thread the diced sirloin steak, onion pieces, mushrooms, and bell peppers onto skewers, alternating between each ingredient until all are used up.
- Heat the broiler to a high temperature.
- Brush the steak kabobs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- In a bowl, combine the melted butter, crushed garlic, lemon juice, fresh parsley, and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place the kabobs onto the prepared oven tray.
- Place the tray high up under the broiler and cook the kabobs for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove the tray from the broiler and turn the kabobs.
- Cook the kabobs under the broiler for another 4 to 5 minutes until browned.
- Remove from the broiler and brush liberally with the garlic butter mixture.
- Serve immediately, with more garlic butter for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|361
|Total Fat
|27.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|108.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|433.6 mg
|Protein
|23.7 g
How can these steak kabobs with garlic butter be adapted?
These steak kabobs are wonderfully simple to throw together, and can be easily adapted to keep things fresh and interesting. The simplest way to mix up this kabob recipe is by switching up the vegetables you thread onto your skewers alongside the steak. Cherry tomatoes, zucchini, cauliflower, eggplant, and cross sections of corn all make great alternative options for your kabobs. For something a little more out there, you can try adding sprouts or, for a more fruity finish, pineapple wedges. If you are a meat lover, you could also consider adding a variety of different meats to your skewer alongside your steak, such as chicken thighs, pork tenderloin, or even shrimp for a surf-and-turf-style kabob.
To boost the flavor of your steak kabobs, why not marinate the meat first? Marinating your steak can add additional depth and complexity to the finished dish, as well as further tenderizing the meat. This tenderizing steak marinade recipe uses ingredients such as soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and balsamic vinegar to give a rich, umami depth to the meat, as well as helping to break down the proteins for a truly mouthwatering experience. Or, for a finishing touch, you can add more herbiness to the kabobs by including fresh chopped basil, thyme, oregano, or rosemary to the butter.
What are the best varieties of steak for a kabob?
Sirloin is a popular and reliable choice when it comes to making kabobs, giving you tender, melt-in-the-mouth cubes of rich and beefy steak every time. If you don't have any sirloin to hand, or you are wondering which other cuts of steak work equally well for kabobs, there are several that will be sure to result in brilliant kabobs. Ideally, you will want to look to the more tender cuts of beef with less connective tissue, which needs time to break down. Ribeye, t-bone, and porterhouse steaks all typically contain a slightly higher fat content than a sirloin steak, meaning that they stay really juicy and tender when cooked, whilst also imparting a deeply meaty taste.
Tri-tip is another great option; it can be slightly firmer than the other cuts, but it brings with it a whole lot of flavor. A lesser-known, but similarly great, option is boneless short rib. More affordable than most cuts of steak, boneless short rib contains a lot of fat marbling, making it rich in flavor and delightfully tender. If you are looking for some different meats to try in these kabobs, chicken thighs, leg of lamb, or cubed pork shoulder all work really well and offer different flavor finishes depending on your personal preferences.