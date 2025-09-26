Our Steak Kabobs Recipe Is Juicy, Buttery, And Melt-In-Your-Mouth Tender

There is something primitive in the appeal of a kabob. Whether you like to grill chunks of meat or you prefer fresh vegetables, skewering food onto sticks and cooking it over a fire (or in the oven) is an alluring way to prepare and serve a meal that brings out the best flavors in each ingredient. This style of cooking is both ancient and global, with cuisines all around the world having their own versions of the humble kabob.

This steak kabobs with garlic butter recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the simple yet timeless combination of steak and garlic butter and transforms it into grill-worthy skewers. Tender chunks of sirloin steak are threaded onto skewers alongside a mixture of colorful veggies: bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. These kabobs can then be thrown on a grill or cooked in a broiler while you mix up a delicious garlic butter laced with a touch of lemon and parsley for added freshness. Then simply liberally brush the homemade garlic butter onto your perfectly browned steak kabobs for a mouthwateringly buttery and tender dish that can be ready in under half an hour. Read on to find out how you can rustle up these steak kabobs with garlic butter that is perfect for steak lovers.