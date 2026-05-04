One of my favorite combinations is smoky, savory carne asada with a bright, refreshing margarita. Made with high-quality skirt or flank steak, carne asada is a simple, char-grilled cut of beef that can be eaten on its own or inside of fresh cilantro-and-onion topped tacos. While some recipes insist on marinating carne asada in ingredients like soy sauce and orange juice, others rely on making the perfect carne asada with salt, pepper, and seasoning alone. There's also a perfect in-between, and it uses all of the same ingredients as its accompanying cocktail.

This margarita-inspired marinated flank steak recipe combines lime juice, tequila, and agave with garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make a perfectly tender, flavorful, juicy grilled steak. The tequila in the marinade acts as a tenderizer, denaturing the meat's tougher fibers into buttery tender bites. Although the steak doesn't exactly taste like a margarita, the savory, peppery flavor pairs well with the cocktail-inspired ingredients and is versatile enough to be used in tacos or on its own with a side of vegetables, rice, or potatoes. This margarita marinade is an easy way to make flank steak feel just a little bit more luxurious, and make serving dinner (and drinks) a breeze.