Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa Recipe

In a sea of fast-food options, Chipotle stands out as the one offering fresh ingredients, as well as the ability to customize your meal based on your mood or your dietary preferences. Whether you're a carnivore or a vegan, you can create a satisfying lunch or dinner loaded up however you like, and seeing it built right before your eyes gives you that added assurance that you know what you're eating. If you love to pile on the sweet and smoky corn salsa to your burrito or bowl, you're in luck, because now you can make it at home with our copycat recipe, and it's even cleaner and easier than you think. The key to this simple corn salsa is the charred poblano. It adds a deep smoky flavor with mild heat and a touch of silky sweetness. It pairs exceptionally well with the kick of fresh jalapeños and the bright flavors of lemon and lime juice.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The corn salsa at Chipotle has always been one of my favorite things to add to my bowl. Because there is no oil in it, it feels light, even if you ask for an extra scoop."