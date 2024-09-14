Quesadillas de Jamaica (With Hibiscus Filling) Recipe

There's nothing like a crispy quesadilla brimming with melty cheese. There are endless ways to fill quesadillas, and Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing offers a unique twist. Her quesadillas de jamaica are loaded with a hibiscus petal and cheese stuffing that's as flavorful as it is eye-catching. "I love hibiscus tea, but this is another way to enjoy the petals and their health benefits." Le Moing found herself with a hefty supply of dried hibiscus flowers, and after consuming lots of tea, looked into novel ways to use the petals. She quickly discovered they can be used as a tasty and pleasantly-textured meat substitute.

"It's a special dish and a little adventurous. So if you're into experimenting in the kitchen and trying new things, this one is for you. It also looks beautiful with the color. I mean, who wouldn't want to try a quesadilla with a vibrant purple filling?" Compared with hibiscus tea, once the petals are sauteed in a little oil with some onions, "The tang and floral notes are subtle. The texture of the petals is chewy like meat or mushrooms." Le Moing pairs the quesadillas with a fruity pineapple corn salsa, and recommends serving them with Mexican street corn, black bean salad, or Mexican rice. While you can play with a diverse selection of accompaniments, "I would refrain from adding any extra fillings into the quesadilla because you really want the hibiscus to shine and not get masked but other vegetables or proteins."