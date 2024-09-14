Quesadillas De Jamaica (With Hibiscus Filling) Recipe
There's nothing like a crispy quesadilla brimming with melty cheese. There are endless ways to fill quesadillas, and Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing offers a unique twist. Her quesadillas de jamaica are loaded with a hibiscus petal and cheese stuffing that's as flavorful as it is eye-catching. "I love hibiscus tea, but this is another way to enjoy the petals and their health benefits." Le Moing found herself with a hefty supply of dried hibiscus flowers, and after consuming lots of tea, looked into novel ways to use the petals. She quickly discovered they can be used as a tasty and pleasantly-textured meat substitute.
"It's a special dish and a little adventurous. So if you're into experimenting in the kitchen and trying new things, this one is for you. It also looks beautiful with the color. I mean, who wouldn't want to try a quesadilla with a vibrant purple filling?" Compared with hibiscus tea, once the petals are sauteed in a little oil with some onions, "The tang and floral notes are subtle. The texture of the petals is chewy like meat or mushrooms." Le Moing pairs the quesadillas with a fruity pineapple corn salsa, and recommends serving them with Mexican street corn, black bean salad, or Mexican rice. While you can play with a diverse selection of accompaniments, "I would refrain from adding any extra fillings into the quesadilla because you really want the hibiscus to shine and not get masked but other vegetables or proteins."
Gather the ingredients for quesadillas de Jamaica (with hibiscus filling)
To make the pineapple salsa for serving, you'll need pineapple, cucumber, and red onion, all finely diced. Seed a small jalapeño or serrano pepper and finely dice it too. Chop fresh cilantro and get lime juice and kosher salt. Next, for the quesadillas you'll need dried hibiscus petals, vegetable oil, a large yellow onion (chopped), kosher salt, shredded queso Oaxaca or mozzarella, 9- or 10-inch flour tortillas, and an avocado for serving.
If you're looking for a gluten-free alternative, Le Moing recommends corn tortillas. However, she points out, "I prefer flour tortillas because they crisp up and brown better." As for the cheese, Le Moing describes, "Oaxaca cheese is a mild, creamy cheese that melts beautifully without becoming overly oily. Its subtle flavor allows the hibiscus to shine through, enhancing the overall taste of the quesadillas. Queso Oaxaca has a stringy, mozzarella-like texture that adds a creaminess to each bite." That said, shredded mozzarella is a good swap, or use vegan cheese or refried beans to keep this recipe vegan.
Step 1: Make the salsa
To make the salsa, stir together the pineapple, cucumber, red onion, pepper, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a bowl and store it in the fridge.
Step 2: Clean the hibiscus petals
For the quesadillas, place the hibiscus petals into a bowl and fill with cold water. Use your hands to agitate the hibiscus and dislodge any sand. Remove any stems, stones, or leaves.
Step 3: Strain the hibiscus
Scoop the hibiscus out of the water with a sieve and place in a clean bowl.
Step 4: Boil the hibiscus
Bring 2 cups of water to a boil, add the hibiscus, then simmer over medium heat for 2 minutes.
Step 5: Strain the hibiscus again
Strain and rinse the hibiscus. Save the liquid for another use.
Step 6: Chop the petals
Roughly chop the hibiscus.
Step 7: Heat oil
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 8: Saute the onions
Add the onions and saute them until they start to brown.
Step 9: Add the hibiscus
Add the hibiscus and salt.
Step 10: Saute the hibiscus
Saute until the hibiscus turns a deep red color, about 2 minutes, adding a splash of water to deglaze any stuck-on bits.
Step 11: Scoop the filling into a bowl
Transfer the hibiscus filling to a bowl.
Step 12: Sprinkle a tortilla with cheese
Add ¼ cup of Oaxaca or mozzarella over half of each tortilla, leaving a ½-inch border at the edge.
Step 13: Add the hibiscus filling
Top each tortilla with ⅓ cup of hibiscus filling.
Step 14: Fold the tortillas
Fold the tortillas over the filling and press firmly to seal.
Step 15: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with paper towels.
Step 16: Heat oil in a skillet
Wipe out the skillet then heat ¼ cup oil over medium heat in the now-empty skillet.
Step 17: Brown the quesadillas
Place two quesadillas in the skillet, pressing them into the pan with a spatula and cook until they're golden brown on both sides and the cheese has melted.
Step 18: Repeat with the remaining quesadillas
Transfer the quesadillas to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and 2 quesadillas.
Step 19: Serve with salsa and avocado
Cool the quesadillas for at least 3 minutes, then cut into wedges and serve with pineapple salsa and sliced avocado.
What is jamaica (hibiscus) and where can I find it?
Jamaica, pronounced huh-my-kuh, is made from dried hibiscus flowers. "Jamaica is a type of flowering plant whose dried petals are used in Mexican cuisine to make drinks and dishes," Le Moing describes. Depending on your local climate, you might even be able to grow hibiscus flowers in your garden, though you'll need to dry them first to use them for this recipe. Otherwise, Le Moing says, "You can find dried hibiscus petals in many supermarkets or grocery stores, as well as Latin American grocery stores, specialty spice shops, or online."
Though the taste of hibiscus is much subtler after it's been sauteed with onions, Le Moing describes it as having a tart and tangy flavor, which makes it a delicious addition to tea or a refreshing agua fresca recipe. Aside from its tasty qualities, it also has many nutritional benefits. "It's rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It can help with digestion, lower blood pressure, and boost the immune system." If you're looking to add more vitamin C into your diet, hibiscus is a great option. "The high levels of vitamin C in hibiscus can also help improve skin health and reduce inflammation," Le Moing comments.
What can I do with the reserved hibiscus water?
After boiling the hibiscus petals and draining them, you'll be left with a flavorful and deeply hued liquid. You could just discard it, but that would be a great loss. Instead, Le Moing has several suggestions for using the tangy liquid. For starters, you can turn it into a refreshing drink with a few ice cubes and a bit more water if desired. "I like to add lime juice and a little agave nectar to mine," Le Moing shares. For a frosty treat, just pour the flavored liquid into popsicle or ice cube molds and enjoy it frozen.
In a similar vein, you can pour the hibiscus water into a blender along with your favorite smoothie ingredients for some tartness and color. If you're unsure where to start, Le Moing notes, "It would pair well with berries or tropical fruit smoothies." Alternatively, transform the liquid into a syrup by reducing it with equal parts sugar. "Simmer until it thickens into a syrup. You can use it to add color, flavor, and sweetness to cocktails or club soda. You can also drizzle it over pancakes, waffles, or ice cream." Meanwhile, for a savory option, she suggests, "You could even use it to make a salad dressing."