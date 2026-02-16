Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Chipotle

Perhaps you've found yourself tasked with picking up orders at Chipotle for a few people at once. Maybe you're getting food for your partner or child before going home, or maybe you're placing a coworker's order at the same time as your own. It's okay to order for a couple of people at the same time, but if you try to start ordering for several people all at once, it can really slow the line down.After all, everything is made to order and assembled one at a time, so if you're trying to get, say, four burritos and two bowls, your order will disrupt the flow of the system. What's more, this may annoy the people who are waiting in line behind you.

If you do decide to order for others at Chipotle — especially when it's busy — only place a few extra orders other than your own. For those times when you actually do need to feed a crowd, it actually may be better to order online, even if you can't see every order being made in front of you. Have tons of people you need to feed? You may want to consider Chipotle catering to streamline the process.