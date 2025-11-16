The Chipotle Secret Menu Item That Recreates A Discontinued Taco Bell Favorite
Taco Bell fans are very vocal about their displeasure when the beloved chain removes something from its menu. Such was the case when the Quesarito was discontinued by the restaurant in 2023. Fans spoke out across social media, lamenting the fact that they could no longer indulge in their favorite quesadilla-burrito hybrid, with some saying they would no longer visit the fast food chain.
The Quesarito, which was introduced in 2014, was a cheese quesadilla rolled into a burrito shape and stuffed with beef, rice, sour cream, nacho cheese, and chipotle sauce. Of course, it could also be customized to each customer's liking. Interestingly, there are some reports that the Quesarito originated as a Chipotle secret menu item, which makes it all the more fitting that fans of the dish turned to Taco Bell's fast casual Mexican food competitor after it was discontinued.
Anyone who has felt an aching void in their heart (or stomach) since the discontinuation of Taco Bell's Quesarito can order virtually the same dish at Chipotle using a clever menu hack. When ordering a burrito, just ask Chipotle to substitute the flour tortilla for a cheese quesadilla. As always, be polite when using Chipotle ordering hacks and secret menus. Keep in mind that all locations have different staffing and volume, and if the restaurant is really busy, it might not be the best time to try out a lot of customization options that the employees aren't familiar with.
Tips for customizing your Chipotle Quesarito
Because you can only order a Chipotle quesadilla online, you'll have to place an order for delivery or pick-up using the store's website or app or a third-party service like DoorDash or Uber Eats. If you are ordering on the Chipotle website or app, you'll need to order a burrito bowl and quesadilla separately and assemble your Quesarito yourself. If you're ordering through a third-party app like DoorDash, you can start by choosing your burrito options and adding them to your order. Then add a cheese quesadilla to your order, and in the special instructions section, ask the restaurant to use the quesadilla as the wrapping for your burrito.
Then decide if you want to customize the cheese quesadilla with add-ins or pick custom ingredients for your burrito. If you're looking for the cheapest meal options at Chipotle, a veggie burrito bowl is cheaper than a cheese-only quesadilla. You might save money by starting with that, then customizing your quesadilla with meat and sides.
If you choose to customize your quesadilla, you can choose up to two protein or veggie add-ins. Amp up the flavor of your Quesarito by adding steak and fajita veggies to the melted cheese in your quesadilla. You can also choose sides that can be used as dipping sauces or toppings, or as add-ins if you're assembling the Quesarito yourself. Pick from fresh salsa, chili-corn salsa, tomatillo, chipotle-honey vinaigrette, queso blanco, guacamole, red chimichurri, sour cream, and rice, as well as pinto beans and black beans.