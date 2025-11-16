The Chipotle Secret Menu Item That Recreates A Discontinued Taco Bell Favorite

Taco Bell fans are very vocal about their displeasure when the beloved chain removes something from its menu. Such was the case when the Quesarito was discontinued by the restaurant in 2023. Fans spoke out across social media, lamenting the fact that they could no longer indulge in their favorite quesadilla-burrito hybrid, with some saying they would no longer visit the fast food chain.

The Quesarito, which was introduced in 2014, was a cheese quesadilla rolled into a burrito shape and stuffed with beef, rice, sour cream, nacho cheese, and chipotle sauce. Of course, it could also be customized to each customer's liking. Interestingly, there are some reports that the Quesarito originated as a Chipotle secret menu item, which makes it all the more fitting that fans of the dish turned to Taco Bell's fast casual Mexican food competitor after it was discontinued.

Anyone who has felt an aching void in their heart (or stomach) since the discontinuation of Taco Bell's Quesarito can order virtually the same dish at Chipotle using a clever menu hack. When ordering a burrito, just ask Chipotle to substitute the flour tortilla for a cheese quesadilla. As always, be polite when using Chipotle ordering hacks and secret menus. Keep in mind that all locations have different staffing and volume, and if the restaurant is really busy, it might not be the best time to try out a lot of customization options that the employees aren't familiar with.