The Chipotle Bean Option You Should Try

If black and pinto beans are both good — does combining them make them double good? Some Chipotle customers think so. A big part of Chipotle's appeal is the choreography of choice. The line moves quickly, but every stop is a decision: rice or no rice, mild salsa or hot, black beans or pinto. That sense of control is why so many hacks for ordering at Chipotle circulate online — most of which play with the spirit of stretching the rules, which is exactly why some Chipotle fans ask for both black and pinto beans.

"I ask for 'both beans' every time," wrote one Chipotle customer on Reddit. "Sometimes I get half scoop of each, sometimes I get a full scoop of each. I intentionally leave it a little bit vague so get some variety," they went on. Humans are famously bad at eyeballing volume, and when two different foods with different textures like black and pinto beans are involved, that error margin grows. A mound of pinto beans doesn't pack the same way as a scoop of black beans, and together they look more abundant. Whether or not you actually get more beans, the act of combining feels like a win for those in the know.

Apart from the possibility of getting extra beans in their San Francisco-style burritos and bowls, some Chipotle fan ask for both styles simply because they like the variation of flavor and texture. That could be reason enough for you try stretching the rules.