Why You Can Only Order A Chipotle Quesadilla Online

There's nothing like the heartbreak of dreaming about a particular food all day only to get to the restaurant and realize your dreams have been crushed. For any Chipotle fans, this may have happened once or twice when you've craved a barbacoa quesadilla, driven to the restaurant, and had an employee tell you they can't make one. Well, they can make one, but you have to order it online since all Chipotle quesadillas are digital-only.

Chipotle decided to digitize its quesadillas back in 2021 due to the "speed and availability" that goes into making quesadillas (via Fast Company). According to the brand's chief technology and customer officer, making quesadillas is extremely time-consuming and a "huge disruptor" to the movement of lines during peak hours. Employees either have to place the quesadilla in tortilla presses and wait for it to finish cooking or bring it to a second line kitchen in the back of the restaurant and remember to return for it, while simultaneously helping other customers. Both results ended in chaos, longer wait times, and forgotten food, so Chipotle made the decision to move quesadillas exclusively online to account for the extra time and availability needed to make one.