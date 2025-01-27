16 Unexpected Add-Ins To Upgrade Quesadillas
It's hard not to love quesadillas. This snack is surely one of life's simple pleasures, as it's perfectly satisfying in terms of both taste and texture. Technically, the only two ingredients you are required to have on hand to make quesadillas are cheese and tortillas. While that's all fine and good, if you want to step up your quesadilla game, you're going to want to explore some more unconventional additions.
In order to give you some inspiration for how to spruce up your quesadillas, we've curated an array of ingredient suggestions — including proteins, spreads, and even fruits — that you should consider using. Not only do these additions transform the fundamental idea of a quesadilla from just a simple late-night snack to something more sophisticated, but they also offer diverse textures, flavors, and mouthfeels that will satisfy your taste buds and your cravings for something hearty. But we didn't just provide suggestions; we also offered other ingredient pairings and variations so that you can let your curiosity and your cravings wander.
1. Shaved steak
A cheese quesadilla might be filling for the soul, but it may not have enough protein to leave you full until your next meal. While you may be partial to chicken and bacon, there is another type of meat that you should be turning to for tasty quesadillas: steak. Shaved steak is an easy, hearty way to upgrade your quesadillas. Not only is it simple to prepare, but this versatile protein also pairs well with other additions, including a diverse array of cheeses and veggies.
The thinness of the steak makes it conducive to quick cooking, and it also means that it doesn't take up a ton of space inside of your tortilla. Just give it a quick sear in your pan, then layer it inside of your quesadilla with your other fillings of choice. For example, you can easily alter the flavor by using a different medley of spices to season your steak; cumin and cayenne would give you something more Tex-Mex while za'atar would give you something straight out of the Mediterranean. Or, try a Philly cheesesteak-inspired quesadilla by pairing the protein with onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese inside of a toasty tortilla.
2. Chutney
If you dabble often into Indian cuisine, you are probably already familiar with chutney. While it resembles a fruit jam in terms of consistency, chutney is far more flavor-packed. It pairs well with robust, savory dishes because of the combination of sweet elements, bold spices, and bright, tangy vinegar. The spread can cut through the heaviness of a cheesy quesadilla and impart novel flavors to it.
All chutneys are different, so you'll want to find one that works for you. For one, you can make a samosa-inspired filling for your quesadilla with cilantro, tamarind, or garlic chutney. Intersperse your cheese filling with tiny pieces of paneer (which, for the record, does not melt — which is why you'll want to avoid using it as the main cheese in your quesadilla), vegetables like corn and carrots, and your chutney of choice. You could also opt for a tomato chutney if you're looking for something acidic to slice through a dense cheese, like a mozzarella.
3. Sloppy Joes filling
Sloppy Joes are a childhood staple — and for good reason. These sandwiches are made with simple and inexpensive ingredients, including ground beef, canned sauce, and burger buns. The next time you're craving some childhood cafeteria fusion, try adding some sloppy Joes filling to your quesadilla.
All you need to do is cook your ground beef (or swap this out with ground chicken or turkey for something leaner), layer on the sauce, and stuff it inside of your quesadilla. We don't know exactly why folks don't already use cheese on this sandwich, but it certainly adds to the rich mouthfeel and heartiness of this meal. The one important thing to note here, though, is that sloppy Joes are messy sandwiches — so you should expect your quesadilla to be too. Avoid slathering on too much of the sweetened tomato sauce to prevent your wrap from falling apart when you go to assemble it.
4. Canned soup
Stocking up on canned soups is a must for the winter season, and that includes the beloved cream of chicken. Though, if the canned food starts looking less-than-appetizing in a bowl, you may want to instead try adding it to your quesadillas. And no, before you ask, you're not just dipping your cheese quesadillas into it — though that is a great and tasty idea. Instead, you'll want to give your quesadillas a creamy upgrade by mixing the base of the soup with your chosen add-ins, like vegetables, cheese, and more, to help thicken it. Then, spread the mixture inside of your tortilla and cook it as you normally would.
There are several reasons why this is a thrifty, yet tasty hack to upgrade your ho-hum quesadillas. First is that the soup has all of the salty, meaty flavors that you need to deliver a more wholesome bite. Plus, it's also versatile and plays well with other fillings, like chopped bacon or chicken (we all know there isn't enough in the soup as is). In theory, you could also use tomato bisque as a binder for your fillings and to give it a grilled cheese-esque vibe — just avoid making it too wet and soggy that the filling breaks through the wrapping.
5. Cranberry sauce
Pass, the cranberry sauce, we're having ... quesadillas? While these Southwestern-inspired snack-lunch hybrids may not receive an invitation to your Thanksgiving table, you can still repurpose all of that leftover cranberry sauce to make tasty and tangy quesadillas. In this case, think of the sauce as a thick jam (which, as you can guess, is another reason to leave that gelatinized blob of "sauce" on the shelf, as it's the last thing from sauce). The fruit offers not only a subtle sweetness and tanginess, but also a brightness that not many other ingredients can capture.
There are several routes you can take with cranberry sauce, but we'd recommend starting with a sweet and savory mashup. You can, of course, take inspiration from the Thanksgiving table and load up your cheesy quesadillas with some roasted turkey, or you can use it as a complement to salty ingredients, like bacon. Flavor balance is the key to crafting a great quesadilla, and utilizing cranberry sauce is just one way to help you get there.
6. Hash browns
No trip to a fast food place is complete without an order of hash browns. Though, your grocery store probably carries some tasty hash browns that are worth trying, too. Regardless, the next time you're looking to use up the couple of extra triangles or patties that you made or ordered (you remember, when your eyes were bigger than your stomach?), consider stuffing them into a quesadilla. This is a great way to make quick use of the leftovers and put a fun, crunchy spin on a classic snack. There is no bad shape of hash brown to use for this recipe; opt for neat triangles, crispy patties, or even little Tater Tots, or coin-shaped fries.
Hash browns bring both crunchiness and softness, which is why they are a key textural asset for a quesadilla. And, of course, they're bland enough that they can be accompanied by other breakfast-themed additions, including bacon and eggs. Plus, they aren't partial to a specific type of cheese. Just make sure you crisp up your hash browns, rather than adding them in frozen or at room temperature, to achieve the best bite possible.
7. Burger patty
The smell of grilling burgers screams summer just as much as chlorinated pool water and the feeling of a refreshing, ice-cold popsicle on your tongue. Instead of just tucking your fresh-off-the-grill patty into a burger bun and calling it a day, consider adding it to a quesadilla instead. You can stick to just a cheese addition, or consider adding in all of the classic burger staples — like ketchup, mustard, bacon, and pickles. This is a great burger bun alternative if you prefer a sandwich to have a more meat-heavy ratio than a bun can offer.
Like many of these other additions, the key is to cook your burger patties through ahead of time. The quesadilla's short cook time won't be enough to cook your patty through.
8. Caramelized onions
Caramelized onions are, by far, the most under-appreciated sandwich, burger, and really everything-topping out there. While yes, it does take time to get a caramelized onions recipe just right, the subtle sweetness of these onions are perfect for adding complexity to any dish. If you were to use chopped red onions, or even the milder raw yellow onion for this dish, you may find that the flavor is a bit too harsh and would take over the mild cheese and tortilla with ease.
Since caramelized onions are complex, they will allow you to experiment with a variety of different cheeses and other quesadilla additions. For one, you may want to try adding some buttery cheese, like Gruyère, to your quesadilla. The onions and cheese would make for a sophisticated pairing alongside fresh thyme and crumbled bacon. After all, no one said quesadillas had to be relegated to a late-night, greasy indulgence.
9. Kimchi
Rarely do quesadillas employ spice. And it's quite a shame, seeing as how the richness of a melty cheese and fatty additions can bog down every bite.
One easy way to add a bit of warmth to your food, and to get all the nutritional benefits of a probiotic ferment, is to grab a jar of kimchi. Kimchi's ingredients can vary, but it typically contains crunchy vegetables, like cabbage and shredded carrots, as well as fish sauce, red pepper flakes (which gives it its signature color), and sugar. Not only will these ingredients add a delectable crunch to your wrap, but the red pepper flakes will also envelop your taste buds and take them for a flavorsome ride.
You can make your own homemade kimchi or grab a jar of the store-bought ferment for your quesadillas. A word to the wise, though: Kimchi's flavors are very complex, so they need to be the star of the show, rather than serve as a backup dancer to another tasty quesadilla filling.
10. Leftover mashed potatoes
Are you sure we're not still thinking about Thanksgiving? While it might be an occasion where you have a surplus of mashed potatoes hanging around, this popular tater preparation is an all-year food. But, rather than just eating them as a side dish until the end of time, consider wrapping a little up in your quesadillas to add some variety. Cheesy mashed potatoes are an unusual addition to the wraps, but they are certainly tasty. Mash up your spuds (or used the boxed stuff, we won't judge) with your cheese of choice and spread it on the inside of your quesadilla before you cook it up in a pan.
If you're going to be using leftover mashed potatoes, you're going to want to make sure they're fully warmed-up before you add them to your wraps. Otherwise, you'll get a little bit of a temperature and texture shock when you bite in. You can also spruce up your spuds by diversifying your cheese; try using a Monterey Jack or a Gruyère instead of classic cheddar.
11. Apple slices
You may think of sliced apples as a separate snack from quesadillas, but you can fuse the two together to create a wholesome and fun meal. Thinly-sliced apples offer not only a blast of fruity flavor and sweetness, but they are also the perfect crunchy complement that your gooey cheese needs.
Apples are easy to pair with cheeses. Apple and cheddar is a fantastic combination; you can play with a range of sharp cheeses to find one that works for you. Eat it solo, or consider adding in some crumbled bacon, turkey slices, or ham. You can also use a Gruyère, or for a melty twist, opt for thinly-sliced brie. You also have options for what type of apples to use. We recommend Granny Smith apples if you're looking for something tart to curb the richness of the cheese, or opt for a sliced Empire or Winesap for a mild, sweet crunch.
12. Fried eggs
Quesadillas are often thought of as a lunch or a snack food. But, that's not to say that you can't put a breakfast spin on them. And what says "breakfast" more than fried eggs?
Fried eggs are satisfying from both a textural and a flavor standpoint. When you bite into a fried egg-stuffed quesadilla, you'll see how the buttery soft and fatty yolk complements the slightly crunchy whites, amid a sea of melty cheese and a perfectly crispy tortilla (take a second to wipe that drool up). Eggs make the perfect base for other breakfast-themed add-ins, like bacon, sausage, and crispy hash browns.
You could also use scrambled eggs for this dish, but you won't get as satisfying of a bite from it. Regardless of what style of egg you want to use, be sure to adequately season it before you stuff it into your wrap, as the cheese and the mild-tasting wrap tend to tone out the seasoning.
13. Hummus
Hummus is an easy way to add an extra dose of protein to your quesadilla. While a plain hummus is a good place to start, since it's flavored with things like tahini and lemon juice, you could also experiment with different types of hummus to give your wrap a flavor boost. For one, you may want to try adding in a roasted garlic hummus for extra savoriness or opt for a roasted red pepper for a little bit of color.
When you assemble your wrap, you can easily add a swipe of the spread to the inside of the tortilla before layering in your cheese. If you want to add more of a Mediterranean twist, consider using feta cheese instead of a classic cheddar or American. While it doesn't melt as well as the latter varieties, it will add a saltiness that will complement both the hummus and the crispy wrap it's encased in.
14. Bacon jam
The biggest gripe we have with adding bacon to sandwiches and wraps is that its shape is not conducive to getting a piece in every bite. It's like bacon needs to be ... spreadable.
Enter your new culinary secret weapon: spreadable bacon jam. It's the savory sidekick that you didn't know you needed for quesadillas and more. You can whip it up at home by cooking down chopped onions, brown sugar, and bacon with a little vinegar until it's deeply caramelized, sweet, and easy to spread. When you're ready to assemble your quesadillas, add a swipe of the jam to the wrap before layering in your melty cheese. Cheddar and mozzarella are great complements to bacon jam because they allow the flavors of the spread to shine, and they will impart that gooey cheese pull that's a must-have for a proper quesadilla.
15. Grilled fruit
Apples aren't the only fruit worthy of an appearance in your quesadillas. You can also utilize a whole bunch of other fruits, including peaches, nectarines, and pineapples, for your quesadillas. The key to imparting some extra flavor and rounding out the sweetness here is to pop the fruit on the grill for a little bit while you get your quesadillas set up. Then, slice everything up, lay it in your wraps with the cheese, and give them a quick cook to crisp up the exterior of the tortilla.
Peaches are an excellent pairing for creamy cheeses, like brie. Their floral flavor is also heightened with a drizzle of honey on top. You could also opt for thinly-sliced grilled pineapple, which will be a great pairing for salty meats like ham and bacon, as well as classic cheddar. As with all fruity fillings, be aware that there may be some extra moisture here that may make your tortillas wet and heavy. Therefore, you should avoid adding too much fruit to your wrap, or going hog-wild with all of the other add-ons — as tasty as they may be.
16. Tzatziki
Tzatziki has lived in hummus' shadow for far too long. It's time for it to break out, be independent, and take charge — and making a statement in a quesadilla is the first place to start. Tzatziki, for the uninitiated, is a super creamy spread made with Greek yogurt, dill, garlic, cucumber bits, and a little bit of lemon juice. It's bright, tangy, acidic, and can easily lend some help to a rich quesadilla. Unlike many of the other additions on this list, tzatziki is herby, which will add an inherent lightness to your wrap.
We would recommend using mozzarella as your gooey cheese base here, as it adds a delectable mouthfeel without introducing any particularly offensive flavors. Pair your Greek spread with sliced Kalamata olives, spinach, and a little bit of feta cheese for a briny flavor. You may also want to add some thinly-sliced gyro meat to your wrap as well for extra protein.