16 Unexpected Add-Ins To Upgrade Quesadillas

It's hard not to love quesadillas. This snack is surely one of life's simple pleasures, as it's perfectly satisfying in terms of both taste and texture. Technically, the only two ingredients you are required to have on hand to make quesadillas are cheese and tortillas. While that's all fine and good, if you want to step up your quesadilla game, you're going to want to explore some more unconventional additions.

Advertisement

In order to give you some inspiration for how to spruce up your quesadillas, we've curated an array of ingredient suggestions — including proteins, spreads, and even fruits — that you should consider using. Not only do these additions transform the fundamental idea of a quesadilla from just a simple late-night snack to something more sophisticated, but they also offer diverse textures, flavors, and mouthfeels that will satisfy your taste buds and your cravings for something hearty. But we didn't just provide suggestions; we also offered other ingredient pairings and variations so that you can let your curiosity and your cravings wander.