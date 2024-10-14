The Steak You Should Be Adding To Quesadillas For An Easy, Hearty Upgrade

Quesadillas can be as perfectly simple as a tortilla, cheese, and heat, or as charmingly complicated as a sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast quesadilla. While a classically folded cheese-and-tortilla combo was an easy, kid-friendly after-school snack for many of us growing up, it's time to enter the grown-up quesadilla game by adding a more substantial protein than just cheese alone. Shaved steak is what you should be adding to quesadillas for an easy, hearty upgrade.

There are many amazing ways to use shaved steak, but it's the ideal meat to add to quesadillas because its thinness plays dual roles. First, the steak will cook extraordinarily quickly, making short work of searing the protein, and second, you will be able to use lots of shaved steak but still have room for plenty of cheese, as well as any other additions like sliced onions or bell peppers.

Shaved steak is also a great option for using with a quick marinade since the thin slices of meat are better able to absorb the flavors of a marinade in dramatically less time than a traditionally thicker cut of beef for carne asada, which needs a long time to marinate properly. There are so many ways to make great quesadillas, but we recommend using flour tortillas for shaved steak quesadillas rather than corn, which tend to be smaller and less sturdy.