How Long You Should Marinate Carne Asada

With the ever-expanding popularity of tacos and Mexican food in general, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to claim that marinated carne asada is the current king of the steak world. Ideally made with beefy steak cuts like hanger, flank, or skirt and rubbed with a tangy marinade, carne asada's mix of meaty, smoky, and spicy is steak in its most explosively delicious form. The best carne asada is tasty enough to carry a taco by itself but it also needs to be tender enough to chew easily without being cut up into smaller pieces. This is why the marinade is so essential.

Flank and skirt steak are flavorful but stringy and tough, so you absolutely need to tenderize the meat before it gets cooked. But marinades don't always follow the more is better rule for ingredients or time. So we asked an expert, the chef of New York's Porter House, Michael Lomonaco, to find out exactly how long you should marinate your carne asada.

It turns out, there is a pretty nice window of time where you have flexibility with marinating carne asada, but Lomonaco did have a clear cut-off. He told us "I like to marinate beef refrigerated overnight but not longer than 24 hours." Lomonaco specified that this time limit was only for wet marinades and added, "A dry rub marinade can go a bit longer — up to 48 hours."