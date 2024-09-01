Upgrade Your Quesadillas With Philly Cheesesteak-Inspired Filling

Fusion cooking is a fun way to incorporate different styles of food and combine everything into a delicious new take on a favorite meal. For example, there are many different types of classic American sandwiches, each of which comes with its own regional variations and specificities. And while it is widely recognized that an authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich must be topped with Cheez Whiz or provolone and never Swiss, you might be able to get away with a different blend of cheeses in the context of a quesadilla. Give your next weeknight meal a thoughtful upgrade by taking the savory fillings of a Philly cheesesteak and combining them with the cheesy goodness of a grilled quesadilla.

Making your own homemade Philly cheesesteaks can be a simple way to create a hearty and memorable meal. In fact, one of the main ingredients of these Philly-style sandwiches just so happens to share a commonality with the best cut of meat for better steak quesadillas: flank steak. Further, the use of bell peppers is a similarity between the American classic sandwich and Mexican cuisine, with vegetables as a featured ingredient in both cheesesteaks and fajitas. Loading everything into a quesadilla rather than a hoagie roll and adding a more robust blend of cheese is what truly brings these two styles of food together. From there, you can get experimental with the combination of different seasonings and accompaniments.