Upgrade Your Quesadillas With Philly Cheesesteak-Inspired Filling
Fusion cooking is a fun way to incorporate different styles of food and combine everything into a delicious new take on a favorite meal. For example, there are many different types of classic American sandwiches, each of which comes with its own regional variations and specificities. And while it is widely recognized that an authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich must be topped with Cheez Whiz or provolone and never Swiss, you might be able to get away with a different blend of cheeses in the context of a quesadilla. Give your next weeknight meal a thoughtful upgrade by taking the savory fillings of a Philly cheesesteak and combining them with the cheesy goodness of a grilled quesadilla.
Making your own homemade Philly cheesesteaks can be a simple way to create a hearty and memorable meal. In fact, one of the main ingredients of these Philly-style sandwiches just so happens to share a commonality with the best cut of meat for better steak quesadillas: flank steak. Further, the use of bell peppers is a similarity between the American classic sandwich and Mexican cuisine, with vegetables as a featured ingredient in both cheesesteaks and fajitas. Loading everything into a quesadilla rather than a hoagie roll and adding a more robust blend of cheese is what truly brings these two styles of food together. From there, you can get experimental with the combination of different seasonings and accompaniments.
Making the best Philly cheesesteak quesadillas
Adding Philly cheesesteak ingredients to your quesadilla is the ultimate way to take tasty ingredients and combine their powers to create an even tastier dish. The two iconic meals already share commonalities in savory flavors and ingredients, with steak being the most important component of both. Seasoning-wise, you can put a Mexican-inspired twist to the seasoning of the typical peppers, onions, and mushrooms that are typical of a Philly cheesesteak by adding paprika, cumin, and even chili powder. Make sure that you keep a solid balance between the two styles of food so all the favorite flavors are represented and complement one another.
If you love a lot of cheese in your quesadillas, try combining the elements of both a Philly and a traditional Mexican quesadilla and go for a blend of Jack cheese, sharp cheddar, provolone, and even a spread of Cheez Whiz as well if you're feeling extra daring. There are a number of different store-bought tortilla brands that would make a great bread component to your Philly cheesesteak-inspired quesadillas. And if steak isn't your protein of choice, you can even try a vegetarian tempeh cheesesteak recipe with which to fill your quesadillas. However you combine the two dishes, it'll be an unforgettable meal.