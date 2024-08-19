Chutneys are an indispensable component of Indian cuisine — so much so that my Indian husband believes any meal without chutney is incomplete. Served alongside everything from rice to dosa to vegetable fritters, recipes frequently call for unripe produce; in other words, the condiment is also a way to make the most of what nature has to offer (and extend the seasonal window for certain ingredients).

Now, if you're making homemade chutney, your best bet is to look for specialty ingredients at an Indian grocery. You can also find pre-made chutneys at these stores, as well as in the international aisle of larger supermarkets, and certain Indian restaurants. Of course, since pairing a chutney with the right meal is "like having a perfect watch for the perfect suit" (per my husband's eloquent description), it's worth knowing the specifics of various types of chutney.

Given my experience living and traveling in India since 2019, I'm well-acquainted with this beloved Indian condiment, as well as common ingredients and dish pairings for the many varieties. Whether you love Indian food, want to level up your sandwich game, or are searching for a unique ingredient to add to your charcuterie board, here are 12 types of chutney and how to use them.