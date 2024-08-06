Cheesy Mashed Potatoes Are The Unusual Upgrade For Quesadillas

Quesadillas are a staple in Mexican cuisine for good reason. They are inexpensive and quick to make, can be filled with a wide variety of ingredients, and are perfect as a light lunch or late night snack. Most of us are familiar with quesadillas filled with cheese (the name quesadilla implies there's cheese involved, but that's a hotly debated issue in Mexico City), sometimes enhanced with shredded chicken or skirt steak, but there is a surprising filling which is widely popular in Mexico: cheesy mashed potatoes. In street stands across the country, a rustic potato mash is one of the preferred fillings for quesadillas, surrounded by crispy corn masa and paired with Oaxaca cheese.

It's hard to argue with cheesy mashed potatoes, but if you can imagine an improvement, wrapping them with a corn or flour tortilla would be it. Simply mix the mash with your choice of shredded cheese and get your tortillas ready.