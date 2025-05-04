Our Dynamite Shrimp Tacos Recipe Is For Sriracha Lovers

You may know of dynamite shrimp as an appetizer from the Cheesecake Factory. It's also one of the most popular menu items from P.F. Chang's. Bonefish Grill also serves dynamite shrimp, but they call it by its other name: bang bang shrimp. Each iteration is slightly different, but what they all have in common is crispy battered and fried shrimp with a rich, creamy, and spicy sauce. If you're the kind of person who likes to put sriracha on everything, this recipe is for you, because dynamite shrimp live up to their name. They're hot and spicy for sure, but the heat melds with the other flavors to create an enjoyable whole. It may not be feasible to eat out every time we want our favorite restaurant dishes. Luckily, it's easy to create restaurant-quality dynamite shrimp tacos at home.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for dynamite shrimp in taco form. We dip shrimp in a spiced buttermilk batter and cornstarch before tossing them in hot oil. Cornstarch is a secret ingredient that makes the shrimp coating extra crisp. The hot shrimp are then tossed with a creamy sauce made from mayonnaise, Thai sweet chili sauce, and two whole tablespoons of sriracha. The delectable shrimp are served on corn tortillas and topped with cabbage, tomato, scallion, and cilantro for a colorful dish that's crispy, crunchy, creamy, spicy, and of course, delicious, all in one.