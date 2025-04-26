This vibrant and spicy chicken noodle soup with sriracha recipe is simple enough to make on a busy weeknight, but layered and fragrant enough to feel like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant. If you've had the pleasure of travelling in Asia, then you probably have your own memories of eating your first bowl of noodle soup. Maybe it was on a rickety table in a bustling Thai market, the heat from the bowl constantly competing with the sweltering temperatures outside. Maybe it was in a ventilated hawker centre in a mall somewhere among the skyscrapers of Singapore, amidst the din of other diners. And maybe it was in a small restaurant, tucked into a side street in Hong Kong. Wherever the place, whatever the background, that first slurp of spicy chicken noodle, fragrant and searing, remains scorched into your brain. And it's precisely that flavor that we're looking to emulate with our chicken noodle soup with sriracha.

The aromatic broth here is made with chicken thighs, lemongrass, and makrut lime leaves. Flavored generously with brown sugar, soy, and sriracha, it is spicy, savory, and tangy all at once. Fat pieces of miniature corn, shimeji mushrooms, and celery compete for texture with the silky rice noodles, so that slurping them becomes a competitive sport. A few cilantro leaves, a squirt of lime, and even more sriracha later, and this soup just might become the best comfort bowl ever.