Vibrant And Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup With Sriracha Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Bowl with spicy chicken noodle soup, topped with Sriracha, cilantro, and lime wedges Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

This vibrant and spicy chicken noodle soup with sriracha recipe is simple enough to make on a busy weeknight, but layered and fragrant enough to feel like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant. If you've had the pleasure of travelling in Asia, then you probably have your own memories of eating your first bowl of noodle soup. Maybe it was on a rickety table in a bustling Thai market, the heat from the bowl constantly competing with the sweltering temperatures outside. Maybe it was in a ventilated hawker centre in a mall somewhere among the skyscrapers of Singapore, amidst the din of other diners. And maybe it was in a small restaurant, tucked into a side street in Hong Kong. Wherever the place, whatever the background, that first slurp of spicy chicken noodle, fragrant and searing, remains scorched into your brain. And it's precisely that flavor that we're looking to emulate with our chicken noodle soup with sriracha.

The aromatic broth here is made with chicken thighs, lemongrass, and makrut lime leaves. Flavored generously with brown sugar, soy, and sriracha, it is spicy, savory, and tangy all at once. Fat pieces of miniature corn, shimeji mushrooms, and celery compete for texture with the silky rice noodles, so that slurping them becomes a competitive sport. A few cilantro leaves, a squirt of lime, and even more sriracha later, and this soup just might become the best comfort bowl ever. 

Gather the ingredients for spicy chicken noodle soup

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make this aromatic soup, you'll need chicken stock, boneless chicken thighs, diced lemongrass, makrut lime leaves, soy sauce, brown sugar, and sriracha, plus more for serving. You can use either fresh or dried lemongrass and lime leaves. For the toppings that give the soup its texture and character, we recommend using dried rice vermicelli noodles (though the thicker, pad Thai-like rice noodles will work just as well), green onions, tomatoes, shimeji mushrooms, celery, miniature corn, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges, for serving.

Step 1: Heat the stock

Stock in soup Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring the stock to a simmer in a large pot.

Step 2: Add the chicken and flavorings

Pot of soup with lemongrass and lime leaves Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the chicken thighs, lemongrass, and lime leaves.

Step 3: Cover and simmer

Pot of soup Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Simmer, covered, for 25 minutes until the chicken is tender.

Step 4: Remove the chicken and shred

Shredded chicken on cutting board with two forks Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the chicken, cool slightly, then shred the meat.

Step 5: Return chicken to the pot

Pot of soup Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Return the meat to the pot.

Step 6: Add sauces and sugar

Adding Sriracha to pot of soup Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add soy sauce, brown sugar, and sriracha to the broth. Adjust seasoning.

Step 7: Boil water

Saucepan with boiling water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Boil a saucepan of water.

Step 8: Cook the noodles

Hand poking noodles in saucepan with fork Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Prepare the rice noodles according to package directions, drain and rinse.

Step 9: Add vegetables

Pot of soup with veggies and spatula Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the green onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, celery, and miniature corn to the soup. Simmer for 4 minutes until the vegetables are just tender.

Step 10: Transfer noodles to bowls

noodles in two bowls Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Divide the noodles between bowls.

Step 11: Serve the soup with toppings

Two bowls of spicy chicken noodle soup, topped with Sriracha, cilantro, alongside a pot with soup and limes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Ladle the soup over the noodles, garnish with cilantro leaves, and serve with lime wedges and additional sriracha.

No Ratings
What adaptations can you make to this spicy chicken noodle soup?

A bowl of spicy chicken noodle soup, topped with Sriracha, cilantro Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The best thing about layered soup is how easy it is to customize. We recommend not changing the broth itself, as the balance of flavors here was carefully calculated and arrived at through plenty of trial and error. (However, if you want to reduce the lemongrass amount, you can do that without hurting the soup too much.)

But from there, it's almost a blank canvas. You can substitute the thin rice noodles with wider, pad Thai-like noodles. Or use soba noodles, fat udon, or even ramen noodles for a noodle with a more substantial flavor that will still hold its texture. Can't find shimeji mushrooms? Use thinly sliced shiitake instead, or add some pan-fried oyster mushrooms (we don't love plain white or cremini mushrooms here as they become rather spongy). 

If you're not a fan of cilantro, omit it and add freshly sliced green onions instead. And if you don't want the soup to be too spicy, you can even reduce the sriracha amount, though we do think that would be your loss.

What other dishes can you serve with this chicken noodle soup with sriracha?

Two bowls of spicy chicken noodle soup, topped with Sriracha, cilantro, and limes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For a truly satisfying Asian meal to go along with the soup, we recommend going with Thai or Vietnamese-inspired dishes to complement the soup's flavors. Light and fresh spring rolls make for a great starter that will leave plenty of room for the rest of your feast. If you're short on time and want something crunchy and kid-friendly, air fry your favorite frozen spring rolls like a pro

For a substantial meaty option to go with the soup, our spicy beef stir fry is an excellent accompaniment. If you want a vegetarian option, try a teriyaki tofu and mushroom stir fry — just make sure to follow our one tip for stir-fried tofu that won't taste soggy and bland. 

Serve it with ice-cold boba tea or Vietnamese iced coffee, both of which will treat your sweet tooth while cooling the effects of the sriracha. And if you still want something sweet to follow, try some classic Thai mango sticky rice or a more involved Thai-style lemongrass lime bar.

