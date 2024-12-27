When To Use Soba Vs Udon Noodles In Your Dishes

Noodles are a crucial ingredient across Asia, with national dishes like pad thai in Thailand and pho in Vietnam revolving around saucy and soupy rice noodles. Japan's beautifully crafted cuisine features noodles that are as world-famous as their neighbors. You've surely delighted in consuming various types of ramen, but soba and udon noodles are just as delicious and popular while also being different in composition, taste, and texture. So, when do you use each noodle in your homemade dishes? We consulted Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, for his opinion on the best applications for soba vs udon noodles.

"Ultimately this comes down to personal preference – some people don't like the squidgy texture of udon noodles," he said. "In my opinion, soba noodles suit thinner sauces better and udon are best coated with thicker curry-style sauces."

Made of a simple wheat flour and water blend, udon noodles are thick, long, and tubular, with a bouncy and chewy texture. The "squidgy" texture Chef Koj refers to is easily masked by a thick, creamy sauce. Japanese curry is actually the country's national dish that's typically served over rice, but curry udon is a comforting recipe that transforms the thick curry sauce into a soup.

In contrast, the nutty, dense yet al dente, and slightly grainy texture of soba noodles is worth accentuating. So thin broths and cold salad sauces will ensure that soba's taste and texture are front and center.

