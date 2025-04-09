We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How you take your coffee is a deeply personal affair, and Vietnamese-style coffee lovers know that nothing hits quite the same. If you've never tried it before, Vietnamese coffee is strongly brewed, rich, and accessibly sweet. It's traditionally made using robusta beans, giving the brew pronounced nutty flavor notes and a higher caffeine content. The addition of sweetened condensed milk tempers that strong, bitter brew into a satiny, smooth sip. This widely popular iced condensed latte is called "Ca Phe Sua Da," and the hot version is called "Ca Phe Sua Nong." It's a punchy brew through and through, intensely aromatic, well balanced, and full-bodied.

Happily for convenience-minded novice baristas, all it takes to brew Vietnamese-style coffee at home is a Nespresso pod and some condensed milk. Any sweetened condensed milk will get the job done, but Longevity Brand full cream condensed milk works especially well for making rich, flavorful Vietnamese-style coffee. We're also loving Borden Magnolia condensed milk for myriad uses in the kitchen.

To make it, fill your cup with one to three tablespoons of condensed milk per eight-ounce serving. Then, pop that cup under your Nespresso machine, and brew the coffee over the condensed milk. The heat from the coffee will melt and meld the mixture together as it brews. Stir and serve hot, or add a few ice cubes and stir for a chilled coffee beverage.