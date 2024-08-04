The Simple Way To Ensure Your Vietnamese Iced Coffee Is Sweet Enough

Creamy, thick, and ultra-sweet, Vietnamese iced coffee is like drinking dessert — in the best way. The cool and delicious coffee speciality doesn't have cream or even milk to thank for that characteristic sweetness. Rather, sweetened condensed milk defines and flavors Vietnamese coffee, whether served iced or hot. Adding a few more spoonfuls straight from the can is therefore the easiest way to make your Vietnamese-inspired beverage all the sweeter ... and balance out the bitterness of your coffee beans at the same time.

Typically, Vietnamese iced coffee calls for a significant amount of sweetened condensed milk. Tasting Table's recipe, for instance, pairs ¾ cup of sweetened condensed milk with eight cups of water and 2½ cups of coffee. Other recipes vary slightly but, in general, you want to go heavy on the canned milk; a mere fraction of a teaspoon won't do the trick. If, however, your coffee still tastes too bitter for your liking, add more condensed milk to taste. Start with a small spoonful and adjust as needed, depending on how sugary you like your drink.

Yet while sweetened condensed milk pairs well with coffee, it doesn't overpower your beans entirely. In fact, there's a particular roast that's ideal for Vietnamese coffee because it creates the perfect balance between sweet yet strong flavors: a dark roast.